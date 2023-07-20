Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Dreamsnap July 16 Weekly Challenge – Dreamlight Ball Outfit

There’s nothing like taking pictures of the character and valley you poured hours of care into. Now, Disney Dreamlight Valley lets its player community share their pictures and vote for the best under this weekly DreamSnaps challenge.

This brand new feature was introduced in the July DreamSnaps Update, which has brought along not only Sugar Rush’s candy girl Vanellope but also a concept of thematic DreamSnaps challenges that players can participate in to earn moonstones.

Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps, Explained

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dream Snaps is a new feature in Disney Dreamlight Valley where players can take pictures based on weekly themes, decorate areas with relevant items, and submit their pictures to earn rewards. Other players can then vote on the submitted pictures.

The challenge will stay open for six days, each resetting every Wednesday at 1 PM UTC.

How to Unlock DreamSnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock DreamSnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley, finish the Scrooge McDuck questline. This quest leads to meeting Vanellope, who will be waiting at the top of the castle. Continue progressing with Vanellope’s first quest, and then the DreamSnaps feature will unlock under the Events tab in the menu.

Submitting and Voting Dreamsnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To submit a Dream Snap, follow these steps:

Check out the current challenge requirements under the DreamSnaps section in the Events menu. If it’s a furniture-based challenge, decorate an area with relevant furniture items that meet the requirements. If it’s an outfit-based challenge, equip your character with relevant wardrobe items that meet the requirements. Take a picture using the in-game camera. Once you’re happy with the outcome, submit the picture.

Voting only opens after the submission period ends. Players can view all the submitted DreamSnaps under the Dream Snaps section and vote for their favorite pictures the following week. The pictures with the most votes will earn the most rewards. Still, all participants will earn a specific amount of moonstones for submitting their weekly DreamSnap.

Rewards are distributed to players based on how well their picture meets the challenge requirements and how many votes it receives.

DreamSnaps Weekly Challenge: July 19 to July 25 2023

Screenshot by Gamepur

The current Dream Snaps weekly challenge from July 19 to July 26 is the “Dreamlight Ball Outfit Challenge.” The challenge description states: “Dress to impress and create regal designs as you throw your dream light ball.”

The mandatory requirements are to use items with “ elegant ” and “ wondrous ” tags.

are to use items with “ ” and “ ” tags. The suggested tags are “traditional” and “lavish.”

For the Dreamlight Ball Outfit Challenge, take a picture of your character in an outfit that meets at least the mandatory requirements and submit it to the DreamSnaps challenge.