Does Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim have 18+ adult content? Answered

Dead By Daylight is a competitive horror game that does not shy away from its roots. Every Killer in the game is a fearsome beast that will cut down every Survivor if they get the chance. That being said, Hooked On You is a fun spin-off dating simulator that is presumably made to prove the developers have lost their minds. They took some of the Killers from the main game and made them sexy. Is there any content in the Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim that is only for mature audiences?

Is Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim for people over 18 years old?

While the original Dead By Daylight is definitely intended for more mature brains, Hooked On You does not have any content in it that should make someone’s parents uncomfortable. While you can die in the game, no animations of your death are ever shown, and only dried blood is ever shown on the Killers. From a violence standpoint in a game filled with homicidal maniacs, it is incredibly tame.

There is no nudity in the game as well. The closest you get is an ending screen showing your chosen romance partner is wearing the swimwear they have had the whole game without anything else covering them up. Also, even if you enter into a sex cutscene with your partner, the screen goes black and the narrator will forward the scene to afterward to move the story along. There are no pictures of anyone without any clothes on.

If you were hoping for something a little more adult in Hooked On You, this really is not the game for that. It is more of a joke game that you can get horny on if you find the characters’ new designs hot, but nothing here would warrant someone saying that only people over 18 years old see the content here.