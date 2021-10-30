Does Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl have an active player base? (October 2021)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl took the Smash Bros. scene by storm when it released on October 5, but as time goes on, interest usually fades. That is certainly the case with this particular fighting game, but does it still have an active player base at this time of writing, October 30, 2021?

According to Steam Charts, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s 24-hour peak as of writing is 624 players and the current number of people checking out the game is 416. Right now, the player base for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is relatively low on Steam compared to its fighting game peers Tekken 7 (3,257), Rivals of Aether (1,012), and Street Fighter V (1,923) when it comes to presently active players. Over the past nine days, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl hasn’t had a steep drop and is remaining consistent with 200-600 players on average. It seems like the game has a dedicated community of fans that won’t drop it anytime soon.

Image via GameMill Entertainment

If you decide to pick up the game now, you’ll likely find a match on PC. The best time to play would be during the weekdays from 8-10 PM PT. On the PS5 version of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, we were able to find a competitive match in an instant, while quick play took considerably more time. This took place at 2:30 PM PT on a Saturday.

To give you the TLDR, yes, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl still has an active player base. With DLC plans on the way as well, we’ll likely see a jump in interest with every release. You should feel safe in buying the game. You may want to read our review first to get the low down on the smackdown.