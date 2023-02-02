Evade Codes (February 2023)

A murderous game of hide and seek doesn’t sound like too much fun unless you’re doing it in the Roblox game Evade. In this game, you have to run and hide from killer bots, solving puzzles and challenges along the way. You can use different survival items to help you escape, or band together with other players to increase your chances.

To help you have even more fun in this horror comedy game, you can use codes to earn a variety of rewards. For example, codes in Evade can give your Tokens, XP, and even cosmetics that boost your character. Fortunately for your chances of survival, we have collected all working and expired codes for Evade in this article.

Related: Escape the Darkness Codes

All Roblox Evade codes list

Roblox Evade codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Evade.

HolidayUpdateFix — Rewards: 2k Tokens (New)

— Rewards: 2k Tokens HolidayUpdateFixEXP — Rewards: 300 XP (New)

— Rewards: 300 XP therealdeal — Rewards: free Bird Badge cosmetic

— Rewards: free Bird Badge cosmetic 1bill — Rewards: free 1B Celebration cosmetic

Roblox Evade codes (Expired)

These are all the expired Roblox codes for Evade.

Evade1K — Rewards: free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Evade

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Evade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Roblox and launch Evade. Click the Twitter icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Code field in the text box. Press Enter to confirm and redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Evade codes

The best way to get more codes for the Roblox game Evade is to check back to this guide, which we’ll keep updated with new codes as they are released. Alternatively, there are other ways to keep up with the game, such as following the game’s social media accounts. You can join the developer’s Evade Community Roblox group. Similarly, you can follow the Hexagon DC Twitter account, as well as join the Evade Discord server. By doing that, you can keep up with the news about the game, stay in touch with the community, and even get new codes.

Why are my Roblox Evade codes not working?

Codes may not work for several reasons. For example, you may have misspelled the code or left a space or character that shouldn’t be there. That’s why copying and pasting codes from the list directly into the text box is the easiest and best way to do it. Besides, codes will expire over time, so you could be trying to redeem a code that’s no longer valid. And lastly, codes are most often useable only once, and you might be trying to redeem a code from which you’ve already received a reward.

What is Roblox Evade?

Evade is a Roblox experience in which you have to survive game rounds for a certain amount of time, all while evading meme-based killers. You can team up with other players, and together you can increase your chances of survival and solve different puzzles. Surviving the round means earning Cash, which you can then use to buy items to help you during the next round, or to get cosmetics for your character that can give you boosts.