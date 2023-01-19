Every PSVR2 launch window game – All games releasing during the PSVR2 launch window

Sony’s second PlayStation VR headset, simply named the PSVR2, is just a month away from release. One big question prospective buyers will have is just what games will be available at launch. Sony has been announcing plenty of VR titles for months, but it’s now explicitly explained which ones will release during its launch period.

Including 13 new ones that Sony only announced today, there will be 37 PSVR2 games releasing within one month after the headset’s launch on February 22. So, we’ve compiled the full list to help you prepare.

After the Fall

One of several games already available for the first PSVR headset, After the Fall is a co-op first-person shooter set in a snowy post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. The PSVR2 version launches February 22 and will be a free upgrade for those who already own it.

Altair Breaker

Another first-person multiplayer title, Altair Breaker features swordplay rather than gunplay as you and other players team up to fight robots. It’s already out for Meta and Steam’s VR headsets, and launches for PSVR2 on February 22.

Before Your Eyes

An award winning and unique narrative adventure where you can only communicate by blinking, Before Your Eyes was critically acclaimed when it launched in 2021. Whereas the PC version required a webcam, the PSVR2 version will obviously make use of the headset’s own cameras when it launches on March 10.

Cities VR

Described as the “ultimate VR city-building and management simulator”, Cities VR launches for PSVR2 on February 22, almost a year after it released for the Meta Quest.

Cosmonious High

Cosmonious High is a colourful and bizarre looking first-person adventure about attending an alien school. It’s been available on other VR platforms since last year but will make its way to Sony’s on February 22.

Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition

An updated re-release of the 2018 boxing game, this is one of the newer announcements and promises to feature “brand new game content, modes, and settings” as well as revised online PvP and cross-platform multiplayer. It doesn’t have an exact release date, though, but it’ll likely try and come out alongside the Creed III movie, which arrives in theaters on March 3.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback

Before The Dark Pictures kicks off its second anthology of horror titles, this on-rails shooter spin-off will release for PSVR2 on February 22 and take you on a rollercoaster through locations from the first season of games.

Demeo

A tabletop themed survival game, Demeo tasks a group of players with fighting their way through a dungeon in turn-based battles. So far, though, it’s only slated for a vague 2023 release window.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

This bizarrely titled episodic sci-fi murder mystery sees you play as an investigator who possesses the unique ability to see into and alter the past. The game’s already available on Meta headsets, but doesn’t appear to have any sort of release window for PSVR2.

Fantavision 202X

A follow-up to the original Fantasvision puzzle game from 2000, Fantasvision 202X is all about catching fireworks of matching colors and shooting them into the night sky. This one looks to be a PSVR2 exclusive when it launches on February 22.

Gran Turismo 7

This one isn’t a separate game but rather a free update to Gran Turismo 7, which adds VR support that aims to make barrelling down race courses all the more immersive. It launches on February 22 and will support single-player and online races, but not splitscreen multiplayer.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Easily the biggest PSVR2 launch title and one of the headset’s few exclusives, Horizon Call of the Mountain puts you in the shoes of a brand-new protagonist on their own journey through Guerrilla Games’ post-apocalyptic, robot dinosaur infested world. It launches on February 22.

Job Simulator

Exactly what it says on the tin, Job Simulator has you perform various jobs in a world where robots are tasked with doing all the work. It launched for the original PSVR in 2017, but we can’t seem to find any information on a PSVR2 release date or if there’ll be a free upgrade for those who bought it the first time.

Jurassic World Aftermath

Set after the events of the Jurassic World movie, this stealth title about infiltrating the ruined park and not getting eaten by dinosaurs will finally make its way to PlayStation. The PSVR2 version doesn’t have a release date, but it’s also available on Meta, with a non-VR version on Nintendo Switch.

Kayak VR: Mirage

In Kayak VR: Mirage, you can either explore serene vistas and encounter local wildlife or take part in thrilling kayak races without the fear of getting wet. This one launches on February 22.

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!

If you’re looking for a rhythm game full of J-pop beats and starring a virtual idol that isn’t Hatsune Miku, Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! may be just for you. Starring the virtual YouTuber herself, it launches on February 22 albeit with only 15 songs. More tracks and cosmetics are planned as DLC though.

The Last Clockwinder

Another port of a Meta/Steam VR game, The Last Clockwinder tasks you with repairing an ancient clock tower by creating robots to repeat your actions and solve puzzles. Perfect for fans of Rube Goldberg machines. It launches on February 22.

The Light Brigade

A roguelike shooter that takes you through procedurally generated battlefields, The Light Brigade is releasing for both the PSVR and PSVR2, but buying one nets you both versions. It launches on February 22.

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster

Both Moss games are receiving enhanced remasters for PSVR2, promising updated visuals and improved gameplay. You can buy either game separately or together in a bundle when it launches on February 22, but they unfortunately won’t offer free upgrades for those who bought the original PSVR versions.

NFL Pro Era

Unlike Moss, anyone who already bought NFL Pro Era on the PSVR can look forward to a free upgrade when it arrives for PSVR2. Described as the first fully licensed NFL VR game, it currently lacks an exact release date.

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky has had VR options for a while now, but the free update will become compatible with PSVR2 when it arrives alongside the headset on February 22.

Pavlov VR

Originally only available on Steam, Pavlov is a multiplayer shooter that boasts realistic weapon interactions and multiple game modes, from classic deathmatches to wave-based zombie co-op. It launches on February 22.

Pistol Whip

One of the more visually distinct first-person shooters on the list, Pistol Whip is being enhanced for PSVR2 with fine-tuned haptics, adaptive triggers, and more. It launches on February 22 and will be a free upgrade for those who bought it for the original PSVR.

Puzzling Places

Another free upgrade for PSVR owners, Puzzling Places will bring its 3D jigsaw puzzle gameplay to PSVR2 on February 22. This version will feature multiple enhancements such as higher visual fidelity and eye tracking for enhanced piece selection.

Resident Evil Village

It’s been a long time coming but Resident Evil Village will finally be playable in VR from February 22. While this will be a free update, it being for PSVR2 means it’ll only be available on PlayStation 5, meaning PlayStation 4 owners will be missing out.

Rez Infinite

2016’s Rez Infinite and its psychedelic shooter gameplay will be enhanced for PSVR2, featuring new eye tracking and haptic feedback. It launches February 22 and while those who bought the PSVR version can upgrade to the PSVR2 version, it’s not free and will cost you $9.99.

Song in the Smoke

The award winning Song in the Smoke is getting an enhanced Rekindled version for PSVR2, one that adds an all new free jump mode as you’re forced to craft items and hunt animals to survive the harsh wilderness. This one launches February 22 and will be a free upgrade if you own the original PSVR version.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

After being confined to the Meta Quest for almost three years, this Star Wars VR adventure finally makes its way to PlayStation on February 22. Inspired by the VR experience at Disneyland, you get to explore the planet Batuu, team up with classic heroes, and fight infamous villains.

Synth Riders

Until Beat Saber arrives, Synth Riders looks to be a more than worthy substitute for PSVR2 owners. This remaster will be a free upgrade for PSVR players and also include any DLC you already purchased. It’s said to be launching alongside the PSVR2 on February 22.

The Tale of Onogoro

Blending traditional Japanese culture and steampunk elements, The Tale of Onogoro is a VR adventure that sees you team up with a young shrine maiden to subdue five giant monsters. It launches on February 22.

Tentacular

A physics based adventure game, Tentacular has you play as a giant but friendly sea monster and solve puzzles to aid the inhabitants of a local island. It looks delightfully comical and cartoony but it lacks an exact release window at the moment.

Tetris Effect

Another psychedelic experience alongside Rez, Tetris Effect: Connected’s classic puzzle gameplay and online multiplayer will arrive on PS5 and PSVR2 on February 22. If you don’t plan on getting a PSVR2, you can play the game just fine without it. Meanwhile, those who own the PS4/PSVR version will need to pay $9.99 for the upgrade.

Thumper

A rhythm game all about controlling a beetle-like creature zooming down psychedelic tracks, Thumper’s been ported to near enough every other VR headset and modern platform already. So, it coming to PSVR2 isn’t that surprising. It currently lacks an exact release date.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution

This first-person survival horror sequel sees you once again thrust into the world of The Walking Dead, where you must survive against the hordes of walkers (aka zombies) by stabbing or puncturing their brains. It will release for the PSVR as well on March 21.

Vacation Simulator

From the same developer as Job Simulator, this game sees you instead recreate relaxing pastimes like basketball and making sandcastles. Much like Job Simulator, there’s no mention of an exact release date or if PSVR owners are entitled to a free upgrade.

What the Bat?

Another slapstick comedy game from the creators of What the Golf?, What the Bat? has you complete minigames using just a pair of baseball bats, whether it’s making toast or brushing your teeth. This one lacks an exact release date.

Zenith: The Last City

Finally, there’s Zenith: The Last City, an open-world MMORPG that released as an early access title for the original PSVR last year. An enhanced version will come to PSVR2 on February 22 and it will be a free upgrade for PSVR players.