Final Fantasy 16: Every Shop At Cid’s Hideaway

Charon’s Toll Description Unlocks Buy items, weapons, and equipment from Charon. Hide, Hideaway

Lady Charon is a thorny elderly woman in charge of supplying the Hideaway with weapons, equipment, and consumables. When she is not making fun of players for not having enough Gil, she restocks her store with new supplies and takes care of Torgal.

Black Hammer Description Unlocks Craft and reinforce weapons and equipment with Blackthorne. Hide, Hideaway

Blackthorne is a moody blacksmith of the Hideaway. In exchange for some booze, he’ll agree to craft weapons and equipment for players. Equipment can also be reinforced here in exchange for some materials.

Arete Stone Description Unlocks Engage in Training Mode, Arcade Mode and Stage Mode. Hide, Hideaway and Fanning Embers

By interacting with Arete Stone, players can take advantage of Final Fantasy 16’s Training, Arcade and Stage Mode. Though Training Mode is available from the Hide, Hideaway Chapter, the other two unlock during the Fanning Embers Chapter.

Training Mode: practice combos and battle strategies on either passive or aggressive dummies.

Arcade Mode: revisit previously played boss battles to earn higher scores.

Stage Mode: revisit previous scenarios with a more powerful Clive.

Hunt Board Description Unlocks Hunt Notorious Marks to earn rewards and renown with Nektar. The Gathering Storm

The Hunt Board lets Clive roleplay as a bounty hunter and hunt down Notorious Marks in exchange for XP, rewards, and renown. It’s a fun side adventure that enables players to fight against vicious beasts from rank C to S.

Thousand Tomes Description Unlocks Share your experiences with Harpocrates to learn more about the game’s lore. Hide, Hideaway

The Thousand Tomes is another of Square Enix’s attempts to make the game’s lore more digestible for players. By speaking with Harpocrates after adventures, players can learn more about the story, characters, and world behind it.