Final Fantasy XIV May 23 6.4 Patch Notes for PC & PlayStation

Prepare for an epic journey as Square Enix unveils the preliminary patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV’s highly anticipated 6.4 update. While it’s just a taste of what’s to come, these notes provide insight into the new story quests, dungeons, raids, and trials awaiting adventurers. While some details remain shrouded in mystery, hints about quests, dungeons, and trials are the perfect way to get players pumped.

Final Fantasy XIV 6.4 Patch Notes

We are pleased to present the preliminary patch notes for #FFXIV Patch 6.4, now just 4️⃣ days away! https://t.co/t14MJ6AVZR



What furnishing items will you be placing on your island sanctuary first? 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/InDoJgEiP6 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 19, 2023

New Main Scenario and Side Content Quests

The Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.4 is packed with new quests, including the main scenario and Chronicles of a New Era quests like “Currying Flavor” and “Pandæmonium.” Side stories like “A Faerie Tale Come True” and “Aggressive Expansion” bring more excitement. Island Sanctuary gets a boost with increased rank, new visions, and additional features.

Explore the depths with subaquatic voyages featuring new Final Fantasy XIV maps, areas, and items. The Manderville Gold Saucer spices things up with fresh Triple Triad cards and opponents. Island Sanctuary receives updates galore, including animals, handicrafts, and produce. Don’t miss out on new orchestrion rolls, Chrysanthemum Seeds for flowerpots, aquarium fish, and stylish hairstyles for Viera and Hrothgar.

New Dungeons and Trials, but Removed Skills

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4 implements exciting changes to the battle system. Notably, “Summon Selene” is being removed for Scholars, while other actions like Peloton, Troubadour, and Searing Light will have unique visuals and sound effects when used on targets.

The new Aetherfont dungeon can be cleared with Trust or Duty Support NPCs or in explorer mode. In addition, enemy locations in Lower La Noscea, Amh Araeng, and Garlemald have been adjusted.

Final Fantasy XIV trials like The Voidcast Dais and Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) are added, accessible through the Raid Finder. Pandæmonium: Anabaseios and its Savage version are also available, allowing players to earn tokens for gear and items.

New Items for Everyone

Finally, Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4 brings exciting additions and improvements to items. In addition, it introduces new prize-winning items from the FFXIV Weapon Design Contest, along with new recipes and enhanced equipment graphics.

Players can now equip certain items regardless of gender and enjoy a better glamour system. Radiant’s Gear can be obtained from guildship hunt vendors, and new items are available through achievement certificates. Plus, Fashion accessories receive fresh updates.

Ocean Fishing is also getting new content, with new routes, bonuses, and voyage missions. In addition, gathering points, fishing holes, and the Final Fantasy XIV Fish Guide are also expanded for more exploration.