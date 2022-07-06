Full Main Scenario Quests (MSQ) List for Final Fantasy XIV

The Main Scenario Quests in Final Fantasy XIV are the big stepping stones all players must go through to reach the end game content. You will need to work through all these quests to stay updated with the game. There are hundreds of these quests, and it will take you quite a bit of time to work your way through them, and knowing the full list is important to track your progress. This guide covers all Main Scenario Quests in Final Fantasy XIV.

Full Final Fantasy XIV Main Scenario Quest list

Gridania

These are the Main Scenario Quests for starting in the Gridania region.

Close to Home

To the Bannock

Passing Muster

Chasing Shadows

Eggs over Queasy

Surveying the Damage

A Soldier’s Breakfast

Spirithold Broken

On the Bentranch

You Shall Not Tresspass

Don’t Look Down

In the Grim Darkness of the Forest

Threat Level Elevated

Migrant Maruaders

A Hearer Is Often Late

Salvaging the Scene

Leia’s Legacy

Dread is in the air

To Guard a Guardian

Festive Endeavors

Renewing the Covenant

The Gridanian Envoy

Call of the Sea

Limsa Lominsa

These are the Main Scenario Quests when starting out in the Limsa Lominsa region.

Close to Home

On to Summerford

Dressed to Call

Lurkers in the Grotto

Washed Up

Double Dealing

Loam Maintenance

Plowshares to Swords

Just Deserts

Sky-high

Thanks a Million

Relighting the Torch

On to the Drydocks

Without a Doubt

Righting the Shipwright

Do Angry Pirates Dream

Victory in Peril

Men of the Blue Tattoos

Feint and Strike

High Society

A Mizzenmast Repast

The Lominsan Enovy

Call of the Sea

Ul’dah

These are the Main Scenario Quests for those who begin in the Ul’dah region.

C.lose to Home

We Must Rebuild

Nothing to See Here

Underneath the Sultantree

Step Nine

Prudence at This Junction

Out of House and Home

Way Down in the Hole

Takin’ What They’re Givin’

Supply and Demands

Give it to Me Raw

The Perfect Swarm

Last Letter to Lost Hope

Heir Today, Gone Tomorrow

Passing the Blade

Following Footfalls

Storms on the Horizon

On Captain, My Captain

Secrets and Lies

Duty, Honor, Country

A Matter of Tradition

A Royal Reception

The Ul’dahn Envoy

Call of the Sea

Level 15 to 20

These are the Main Scenario Quests for a character from levels 15 to 20.

It’s Probably Pirates

Call of the Forest

Fire in the Gloom

Call of the Desert

Into a Copper Hell

The Scions of the Seventh Dawn

A Wild Rose by Any Other Name

Unsolved Mystery

What Poor People Think

A Proper Burial

For the Children

Amalj’aa Wrong Places

Dressed to Deceive

Life, Materia, and Everything

Lord of the Inferno

A Hero in the Making

The Company You Keep (Immortal Flames)

For Coin and Country

The Company You Keep (Maelstrom

Till Sea Swallows All

The Company You Keep (Twin Adder)

Wood’s Will Be Done

Sylph-management

We Come in Peace

Sylphic Studies

First Impressions

Level 21 to 30

These are all of the Main Story Quests that require you to be level 21 to 30.

First Contact

Dance Dance Diplomacy

Forest Friend

Presence of the Enemy

Brotherly Love

Spirited Away

Druthers House Rules

Never Forget

Microbrewing

Like Fine Wine

Sylphish Concerns

Nouveau Riche

Into the Beast’s Maw

A Simple Gift

Believe in Your Sylph

Back from the Wood

Shadow of the Darkness

Highbridge Times

Where There is Smoke

On to Little Ala Mhigo

Tea for Three

Foot in the Door

Meeting with the Resistance

Killing Him Softly

Helping Horn

He Ain’t Heavy

Come Highly Recommended

The Bear and the Young’uns’ Cares

Wilred Wants You

Big Trouble in Little Ala Mhigo

Back to Square One

Terror at Fallgourd

Ziz Is So Ridiculous

Rock of Rancor

Seeing Eye to Winged Eye

Power of Deduction

Secret of the White Lily

Skeletons in Her Closet

Wrath of the Titan

Tales from the Tidus Slayer

Hungry Hungry Goobbues

The Lominsan Way

Nix That

A Modest Proposal

Trial by Turtle

Levels 31 to 40

These Main Story Quests require that your character reaches levels 31 to 40.

The Perfect Prey

When the Worm Turns

There and Back Again

The Things We Do for Cheese

What Do You Mean You Forgot the Wine

An Offer You Can Refuse

It Won’t Work

Give a Man a Drink

That Weight

Battle Scars

It Was a Very Good Year

In The Company of Heroes

As You Wish

Lord of Crags

All Good Things

You Can’t Take it With You

Bringing out the Dead

Bury Me not on the Lone Prairie

Eyes on Me

He Who Waited Behind

Cold Reception

The Unending war

Men of Honor

Three for Three

The Rose and the Unicorn

The Talk of Coerthas

Road to Redemption

Following the Evidence

In the Eyes of Gods and Men

The Final Flight of the Enterprise

Ye of Little Faith

Factual Folklore

The Best Inventions

Influencing Inquisitors

By the Lights of Ishgard

Blood for Blood

The Heretic Among Us

Levels 41 to 50

These are the Main Story Quests where your character will need to be level 41 to 50 to complete.

In Pursuit of the Past

Into the Eye of the Storm

Sealed with Science

With the Utmost Care

A Promising Prospect

It’s Probably Not Pirates

Representing the Representative

The Reluctant Researcher

Sweet Somethings

History Repeating

The Curious Case of Giggity

Better Late than Never

Lady of Vortex

Reclamation

Casing the Castrum

Eyes on the Empire

Footprints in the Snow

Monumental Hopes

Notorious Bigs

Come-Into-My-Castrum

Getting Even with Garlemald

Drowning out the voices

Acting the Part

Dressed for Conquest

Fool Me Twice

Every Little Thing She Does is Magitek

Escape from Castrum Centri

The Black Wolf’s Ultimatum

Operation Archon

A Hero in Need

Hearts on Fire

Rock the Castrum

The Ultimate Weapon

A Realm Awoken (Seventh Astral Era)

These Main Story Quests take place in Patch 2.1.

The Price of Principles

Moving On

All Things in Time

Laying the Foundation

It’s Possible a Primal

Hail to the King, Kupo

You Have Selected Regicide

On the Properties of Primals

The Gifted

Build on the Stone

Through the Maelstrom (Seventh Astral Era)

After completing patch 2.1, these quests were available in patch 2.2

Still Waters

A Final Temptation

The Mother of Exiles

Promises to Keep

Yugiri’s Game

Why We Adventure

All Due Respect

The Sea Rises

Scouts in Distress

The Gift of Eternity

Into the Heart of the Whorl

Lord o the Whorl

When Yugiri Met the Fraternity

Through the Maelstorm

Defenders of Eorzea (Seventh Astral Era)

These are the Main Story Quests for patch 2.3.

The Great Divide

Desperate Times

Shock and Awe

Reap the Whirlwind

Revolution

Stories We Tell

Lord of Levin

Levin an Impression

What Little Gods are Made Of

Guardian of Eorzea

Recruiting the Realm

Heretical Harassment

When the Cold Sets in

Brave New Companions

Dreams of Ice (Seventh Astral Era)

You can play through patch 2.4 Main Story Quests after completing patch 2.3.

Traitor in the Midst

Back and Fourth

Coming to Terms

The Intercession of Saints

Strength in Unity

Dark Words, Dark Deeds

First Blood

The Path of the Righteous

For the Greater Good

Tendrils of Intrigue

Chasing Ivy

In Flagrante Delicto

A Simple Plan

The Instruments of Our Deliverance

The Road Less Traveled

Eyes Unclouded

The Reason Roaille

Let Us Cling Together

Before the Fall – Part 1

These are the first series of Main Story Quests for patch 2.5

Good Intentions

Bait and Switch

Best Laid Schemes

The Rising Chrous

Aether on Demand

On the Counteroffensive

An Uninvited Ascian

In Memory of Moenbryda

Before the Fall – Part 2

These are the second part of Main Story Quests featured in patch 2.55.

Mask of Grief

Defenders of Ishgard

The Wyrm’s Roar

Committed to the Cause

Volunteer Dragonslayers

An Allied Perspective

The Steps of Faith

Administrative Decision

An Unexpected Ambition

Ancient Ways, Timeless Wants

Where We are Needed

The Least Among Us

A Time to Every Purpose

Come, but Not Gone

The Parting Glass

Before the Dawn

Heavensward

These Main Story Quests take place throughout the Heavensward expansion.

Levels 50 to 51

These are the first series of Main Story Quests for the Heavensward expansion. Your character will need to be at least level 50.

Coming to Ishgard

Taking in the Sights

The Better Half

Over the Wall

Work in Progress

The First and Foremost

From on High

Reconnaissance Lost

At the End of our Hope

Knights be not proud

Onwards and Upwards

An Indispensable Ally

Meeting the Neighbors

Sense of Urgency

Hope Springs Eternal

A Series of Unfortunate Events

A Reward Long in Coming

Divinie Intervention

Disclosure

Flame General Affairs

In Search of Raubahn

Keeping the Flame Alive

To Siege or Not to Siege

Alphinaud’s Way

In Search of Iceheart

From One Heretic to Another

Sounding Out the Amphitheatre

Camp Out the Convictors

Purple Flame, Purple Flame

Levels 52 to 53

These quests are available in Heavensward when your character completes the previous series and they reach level 52.

Where the Chocobos Roam

Worse than Dragons

The Trine Towers

Gifts for the Outcasts

The Nonmind

A Gnathic Deity

Breaking into Hives

Lord of the Hive

Mourn in Passing

Beyond the Clouds

Levels 54 to 55

This series of quests unlock in Heavensward for your character at level 54 as you progress through the story.

Mountaintop Diplomacy

Moghan’s Trial

Mogmug’s Trial

Mogwin’s Trial

Moglin’s Judgment

Leaving Moghome

The Road to Zenith

Waiting for the Wind to Change

Heart of Ice

The Wyrm’s Lair

New Winds, Old Friends

A General Summons

Awakening in Ul’dah

A Brave Resolution

Ready to Fly

Into the Aery

The Song Begins

Levels 56 to 57

These are the Main Story Quests for the Heavensward Expansion for characters at level 56.

Unrest in Ishgard

He Who Would Not be Denied

Ill-weather Friends

The Spice of Life

Noble Indiscretions

A Child apart

Bloodlines

Fire and Blood

A Knight’s Calling

The Sins of Antiquity

In Search of the Soleil

Into the Blue

Familiar Faces

Devourer of Worlds

Black and the White

Bolt, Chain, and Island

A Difference of Opinion

One Good Turn

An Engineering Enterprise

Aetherial Trial

Lost in the Lifestream

Taturu’s Surprise

Onward to Sharlayan

Levels 58 to 60

These are the final Main Story Quests for the main Heavensward expansion.

A Great New Nation

Golems Begone

An Illuminati Incident

Leaving Idyllshire

Matoya’s Cave

Forbidden Knowledge

An Eye for Aether

Hour of Departure

The First Flight of the Excelsior

Systematic Exploration

In Node We Trust

Chimercial Maintenance

Close Encounters of the Vith Kind

Fetters of Lament

Heavensward

Post-Heavensward Patch 3.1

These quests take place after completing the Heavensward expansion in patch 3.1.

An Uncertrain Future

Breaking the Cycle

Another Time, Another Place

In the Eye of the Beholder

A Little Slow, a Little Late

Dreams of the Lost

Against the Dying of the Light

As Goes Light, So Goes Darkness

Post-Heavensward Patch 3.2

These post-Heavensward Main Story Quests take place in patch 3.2.

As it Once Was

The Word of the Mother

This War of Ours

Staunch of Convinction

Once More, a Flavor

For Those We Have Lost

Consequences

Choices

A Spectacle for the Ages

For Those We Can Yet Save

Causes and Costs

Post-Heavensward Patch 3.3

These Main Story Quests are available in Patch 3.3 after completing Heavensward.

The Man Within

An Ally for Ishgard

Winning over the Wyrm

An End to the Song

Heroes of the Hour

Litany of Pace

Post-Heavensward Patch 3.4

These Main Story Quests are available in patch 3.4.

Promises Kept

Shadows of the First

Two Sids of a Coin

Unlikely Allies

The Beast that Mourned at the Heart of the Mountain

Beneath a Star-filled Sky

When We Were Free

Honorable Heroes

One Life for One World

An Ending to Mark a New Beginning

Post-Heavensward Patch 3.5

These are the first part of the final series of Main Story Quests after Heavensward.

Tidings from Gyr Abania

An Envoy for Ishgard

An Allied Decision

Griffin, Griffin on the Wall

Louisoix’s Finest Student

Post-Heavensward Patch 3.56

These are the final quests after completing the Heavensward expansion

The Obvious Solution

The Greater Obeisance

Fly Free, My Pretty

The Far Edge of Fate

Stormblood

These Main Story Quests take place in the Stormblood expansion.

Levels 60 to 61

These are the first series of Quests for the Stormblood of expansion, while your character is level 60.

Beyond the Great Wall

Lyse Takes the Lead

The Promise of a New Beginning

A Haven for the Bold

A Bargain Struck

A Friend of a Friend in Need

Signed, Sealed, to be Delivered

Best Served with Cold Steel

Let Fill Your Hearts with pride

A Familiar Face Forgotten

The Prodigal Daughter

Hard Country

Death by a Thousand Rocks

A Life More Ordinary

The Color of Angry Qiqirn

The Black Wolf’s Pups

Homeward Bound

Where Men Go as One

Future Rust, Future Dust

A Dash of Green

Ye Warward Brothers

Token of Faith

Crossing the Velodyna

In Crimson It Began

The Fires Fade

Bereft of Hearth and Home

Divide and Conquer

Lies, Damn Lies, and Pirates

Tales from the Far East

Not Without Incident

The Man from Ul’Dah

Where the Streets are Paved with Koban

By The Frace of Lord Lolorito

A Good Samurai is Hard to Find

It’s Probably a Trap

Making the Catfish Sing

Levels 62 to 63

These Main Story Quests appear in Stormblood for levels 62 to 63 characters.

Once More, to the Ruby Sea

Open Water

Boys with Boats

To Bend with the Wind

Confederate Constenation

The Solace of the Sea

The Arrows of Misfortune

The Last Voyage

Alisaie’s Stones

Under the Sea

Of Kojin and Kami

In Soroban We Trust

Forever and Ever Apart

In Darkness the Magatama Dreams

The Whims of the Divine

Breaking and Delivering

The Lord of the Revel

Tide Godes in, Imperials Go Out

A Silence in Three Parts

Levels 64 to 65

You will do these quests from levels 64 to 65 in the Stormblood expansion.

Life after Doma

A Glimpse of Madness

The Stubborn Remainder

The Ones We Leave Behind

A New Ruby Tithe

The Will to Live

Daughter of the Deep

Path of No Return

The Time between the Seconds

All the Little Angels

Here There be Xaela

The Search for Lord Hien

A Season for War

An Impossible Dream

Stars in the Dark

A Warrior’s Welcome

The Heart of Nations

A Trial Before the Trial

In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave

The Children of Azim

Levels 66 to 67

You will need to be levels 66 to 67 to do these quests in the Stormblood expansion.

The Labors of Magnai

For Love of the Moon

Sworn Enemies of the Sun

The Undying Ones

A Final Peace

As the Gods Will

Naadam

Glory of the Khagan

In Crimson They Walked

The Hour of Reckoning

The Room Where It Happened

How Tataru Got Her Groove Back

Seeds of Despair

The Limits of Our Endurance

Broken Steel, Broken Men

The Toma Within

On the Eve of Destiny

The Die is Cast

The World Turned Upside Down

A Swift and Secret Departure

While You Were Away

Rhalgr’s Beacon

The Fortunes of War

Rising Fortunes, Rising Spirits

The Lure of the Dream

The Lady of Bliss

The Silence of the Gods

Levels 68 to 70

These are the final quests in the mainline Stormblood expansion.

The First of Many

Strong and Unified

Hells Open

Heavens Weep

The Road Home

For the Living and the Dead

Above the Churning Waters

The Path Forward

With Tired Hands We Toil

Where Courage Endures

The Price of Freedom

Raubahn’s Invitation

Liberty or Death

The Lady in red

Upon the Great Loch’s Shore

The Key to Victory

The Resonant

The Legacy of our Fathers

The Measure of His Reach

Stormblood

Post-Stormblood Patch 4.1

These are the first series of quests following the completion of the Stormblood expansion.

Arenvald’s Adventure

The Darkness Below

The Mad King’s Trove

The Butcher’s Blood

Echoes of an Echo

A Sultana’s Strings

A Sultana’s Duty

A Sultana’s Resolve

Securing the Saltery

A Blissful Arrival

Return of the Bull

Post-Stormblood Patch 4.2

These are the second series of quests after completing the Stormblood expansion.

Tidings from the East

The Sword in the Store

Hope on the Waves

Elation of Trepidation

Storm on the Horizon

His Forgotten Home

A Guilty Conscience

Rise of a New Sun

Post-Stormblood Patch 4.3

These are the third series of quests after completing the Stormblood expansion.

Gosetsu and Tsuyu

Gone Like the Morning Dew

Fruist of her Labor

Conscripts and Contingencies

The Primary Agreement

Under the Moonlight

Emissary of the Dawn

Post-Stormblood Patch 4.4

These are the fourth series of quests after completing the Stormblood expansion.

Sisterly Act

Feel the Burn

Shadows in the Empire

A Power in Slumber

The Will of the Moon

The Call

Prelude in Violet

Post-Stormblood Patch 4.5

These are the first part of the fifth series of quests after completing the Stormblood expansion.

Soul Searching

A Defector’s Tidings

Seiryu’s Wall

Parley on the Front Lines

The Face of War

Post-Stormblood Patch 4.56

These are the second part of the fifth series of quests available after completing the Stormblood expansion.

A Brief Reprieve

A Requiem for Heroes

Shadowbringers

Levels 70 to 71

These are the first quests from the Shadowbringers expansion. You will need to be level 70 to start them, and will likely reach level 71 by the end.

The Syrus Trench

City of the First

Travelers of Norvrandt

In Search of Alphinaud

A Still Tide

Open Arms, Closed Gate

A Fickle Existence

City of Final Pleasures

Free to Sightsee

A Taste of Honey

A Blessed Instrument

Emergent Splendor

In Search of Alisaie

City of the Mord

Working Off the Meal

A Desert Crossing

Following in Her Footprints

Culling Their Ranks

A Purchase of Fruit

The Time Left to Us

Tears on the Sand

The Lightwardens

Warrior of Darkness

Levels 72 to 73

These quests require you to be at least level 72 for the next part of the Shadowbringers campaign.

An Unwelcome Guest

The Crystarium’s Resolve

Logistics of War

The Oracle of Light

II Mheg, the Faerie Kingdom

Sul Uin’s Request

Ys Iala’s Errand

Oul Sigun’s Plea

Unto the Truth

Courting Cooperation

The Key to the Castle

A Visit to the Nu Mou

A fitting Payment

Spore Sweeper

The Lawless Ones

The Elder’s Answer

A Resounding Roar

Memento of a Friend

Acht-la Ormh Inn

The Wheel Turns

Levels 74 to 75

For these quests, you will need to at least be level 74 to start them in the Shadowbringers campaign.

A Party Soon Divided

A Little Faith

Into the Dark

A Day in the Neighborhood

A Helping Hand

Lost but Not Forgotten

Saying Good-bye

Stirring up Trouble

A Beeautiful Plan

An Unwanted Proposal

Put to the Proof

Into the Wood

Top of the Tree

Look to the Stars

Mi Casa, Toupasa

Legend of the Not-so-hidden Temple

The Aftermath

In Good Faith

The Burden of Knowledge

Bearing With It

Levels 76 to 77

For these Shadowbringers quest, make sure you reach level 76 before starting them.

Out of the Wood

When It Rains

Word from On High

Small Favors

The Best Way Out

Free Trade

The Trolley Problem

Rust and Ruin

On Track

Down for Maintenance

The Truth Hurts

A Convenient Distraction

A Dirty Job

Have a Heart

Full Steam Ahead

Crossroads

A Fresh Start

More than a Hunch

Return to Eulmore

A Feast of Lies

Paradise Fallen

Levels 78 to 80

These are the final stretch of primary Main Scenario Quests for the Shadowbringers expansion.

The Ladder

The View from Above

In Mt. Gulg’s Shadow

A Gigantic Undertaking

Meet the Tholls

A-Digging We Will Go

The Duergar’s Tewel

Rich Veins of Hope

That None Shall Ever Again

A Breath of Respite

Extinguishing the Last Late

Reassuring the Masses

In His Garen

The Unbroken Thread

To Storm-tossed Seas

Waiting in the Depths

City of the Ancients

The Light of Inspiration

The Illuminated Land

The End of a World

A Greater Purpose

Shadowbringers

Post-Shadowbringers Patch 5.1

These are the first series of quests after the primary Shadowbringers expansion.

Shaken Resolve

A Grand Adventure

A Welcome Guest

Good for the Soul

Nowhere to Turn

A Notable Absence

For the People

Finding Good Help

Moving Forward

Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty

Post-Shadowbringers Patch 5.2

These are the second series of quests after the main Shadowbringers expansion.

Old Enemies, New Threats

The Way Home

Seeking Counsel

Facing the Truth

A Sleep Disturbed

An Old Friend

Deep Designs

A Whale’s Tale

Beneath the Surface

Echoes of a Fallen Star

Post-Shadowbringers Patch 5.3

This is the third series of quests following the conclusion of the mainline quests in the Shadowbringers expansion.

In the Name of the Light

Heroic Dreams

Fraying Threads

Food for the Soul

Faded Memories

Etched in the Stars

The Converging Light

Hope’s Confluence

Nothing Unsaid

The Journey Continues

Unto the Morrow

Reflections in Crystal

Post-Shadowbringers Patch 5.4

This is the fourth set of quests after the Shadowbringers campaign.

Alisaie’s Quest

The Wisdom of Allag

Reviving the Legacy

Forget Us Not

Like Master, Like Pupil

The Admiral’s Resolve

The Search for Sicard

On Rough Seas

The Great Ship Vylbrand

Futures Rewritten

Post-Shadowbringers Patch 5.5

This is the first part of the fifth series of quests after completing the Shadowbringers campaign.

Unto the Breach

Here Be Dragons

Righteous Indignation

For Vengeance

The Flames of War

When the Dust Settles

Post-Shadowbringers Patch 5.6

This is the second part of the fifth series of quests after completing the Shadowbringers campaign.

The Company We Keep

On Official Business

Death Unto Dawn

Endwalker

Levels 80 to 81

This is the first set of quests for the Endwalker expansion. You will need to be level 80 to start them.

The Next Ship to Sail

Old Sharlayan, New to You

Hitting the Books

A Seat at the Last Stand

A LabyrinthineDescent

Glorified Ratcatcher

Deeper into the Maze

The Medial Circuit

The Full Report, Warts and All

A Guide of Sorts

Estate Visitor

For Thavnair Bound

On Low Tide

A Fisherman’s Friend

House of Divinities

The Great Work

Shadowed Footsteps

A Boy’s Errand

Tipping the Scale

The Satrap of Radz-at-Han

In the Dark of the Tower

The Jewel of Thavnair

The Color of Joy

Levels 82 to 83

You will need to level 82 to work through these Endwalker Main Scenario Quests.

Sound the Bell, School’s In

A Capital Idea

Best of the Best

A Frosty Reception

Tracks in the Snow

How the Mighty are Fallen

At the End of the Trail

A Way Forward

The Last Bastion

Personae on Gratae

His Park Materials

No Good Deed

Alea lacta Est

Strange Bedfellows

In from the Cold

Gateway of the Gods

A Trip to the Moon

Sea of Sorrows

The Martyr

Levels 84 to 85

You will need to be level 84 to start these quests in the Endwalker expansion.

In Shadow’s Wake

Helping Hands

A Harey Situation

A Taste of the Moon

Styled a Hero

All’s Vale that Endsvale

Back to Old Tricks

Setting Things Straight

Heart of the Matter

Returning Home

Skies Aflame

The Blasphemy Unmasked

Admist the Apocalypse

Beyond the Depths of Despair

That We Might Live

When All Hope Seems Lost

Warm HEarts, Rekindled Hopes

Simple Pleasures

Under his Wing

At World’s End

Levels 86 to 87

These quests become available after completing the previous ones and being level 86 in the Endwalker campaign.

Return to the Crystarium

Hope Upon a Flower

Petalouda Hunt

In Search of Hermes

Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome

Lives Apart

Their Greatest Contribution

Aether to Aether

A Sentimental Gift

Verdict and Execution

Travelers at the Crossroads

A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass

Witness to the Spectacle

Worthy of his Back

A Flower upon Your Return

Hunger in the Garden

Words without Sound

Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen

Caging the Messenger

Thou Must Live, Die, and Know

Levels 88 to 90

These are the final Endwalker Main Scenario Quests. You will need to be level 88.

As the Heavens Burn

Outside Help

Going Underground

No Job too Small

Wise Guides

Agriculture Shock

Sage Council

Hither and Yarns

Once Forged

Bonds of Adamant(ite)

Her Children, One, and All

A Bold Decision

Friends Gathered

Unto the Heavens

A §trαnge New World

On Burdεned ωings

A Test of Will

Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice

F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ

Where Kn∞wledge Leads

Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost

┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••

Hello, World

Forge Ahead

You’re Not Alone

Endwalker

Post-Endwalker Patch 6.1

These are the first series of Main Scenario Quests released after the Endwalker campaign.