GTA Online Weekly Update Guide: Bonus Money & Prize Vehicles

GTA Online delivers weekly updates bringing all kinds of new content to the very popular game. These updates normally house things like money bonuses or prizes you can earn. Then sometimes they drop a really big anticipated item like a 50-car garage.

Nevertheless, GTA Online never fails to keep gameplay interesting and fun with new updates every week featuring all kinds of things for players to check out. This guide will keep you up to date on the latest going on in GTA Online.

GTA Online April 20 Update Features

Every week GTA Online gets an asortment of new features, items, and discounts spread across the game. Sometimes it is hard to keep up with what is new without having a breakdown, so below is a list letting you know what is new in GTA Online for the April 20 update.

Car Prizes

The Prize Car Challenge of the Week – the prize car for this week is a Dominator GTT and in order to get it, you will need to win any of the LS Car Meet Series every day for three days in a row.

– the prize car for this week is a and in order to get it, you will need to win any of the LS Car Meet Series every day for three days in a row. Cashio Car Prize of the Week – the prize car for the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel this week is the Übermacht Revolter , you can only receive this price if you spin the wheel and win.

– the prize car for the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel this week is the , you can only receive this price if you spin the wheel and win. No new updates for the HSW Test Ride this week.

Money Bonus and HP

Receive extra money and HP bonuses on the following missions:

Shake up Deathmatch Mission – 3x

Top Marks Deathmatch Mission – 3x

RC Badnito Stunt Races – 2x

GTA Online Sign In Bonuses

High Flyer Chute Bag

Pastel Green Smoking Jacket

Sprunk Chute

Discounts of 50% and 30%

Green Tire Smoke

Green Space Horror Suit

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Lampadati Tigon

Pfister Neon

Weed Farm Locations & Upgrades

High-End apartment

The Gun Van

Knife

Baseball Bat

Machine Pistol

Machete

Railgun

Heavy Sniper

Service Carbine

Sweeper Shotgun

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Body Armor

Twitch Prime Gaming GTA Online Rewards

These rewards that Twitch Prime Gaming subscribers receive can differ every week. This week’s rewards are 100K in GTA currency every week, which will be 400K in total.

These are the new features, discounts, and items you can expect through April 20, to April 26 from GTA Online.