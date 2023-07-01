Head Tap Codes (July 2023)

Head Tap allows players to engage in 1v1 football competitions as a wide receiver, defensive back or quarterback. Since it isn’t a full-blown football game, the actions are limited and really focus on 1v1 matchups. Win matches in the game and earn cash accordingly.

Apart from victories, you can also utilize codes to grab free cash. The money will help you buy various boosts, celebration packs, taunts and more.

Head Tap codes list

Head Tap working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

On1yFor3v3r – Claim 1k Cash

Claim 1k Cash HeadTap2023 – Claim 250 Cash

Claim 250 Cash 200kvisits – Claim 150 Cash

Head Tap expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for the game.

How to redeem codes in Head Tap?

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Menu option in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Put the code in the “Insert Code Here” text box and click on Confirm.

How can you get more Head Tap codes?

You can follow several platforms to keep in touch with all the game’s latest information; Join On1y Productions or the Head Tap Discord Server. However, it’s best to bookmark this page, as we will update the article once new codes surface.