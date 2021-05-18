If you want to make a large amount of money with a handful of friends or players in GTA Online, a good way to do this is to complete one of the various heists available in the game. These heists have you and your team complete a series of objectives, and the better you finish these objectives and complete certain tasks, the more payout you and your teammates can receive to reap more rewards. Not every heist is the same, and some provide more payouts based on their difficulty.

These are some of the best paying heists in GTA Online

Highest Paying Heists in GTA Online

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino was made for players to take big risks and walk away with huge rewards. There are several targets available, from straight cash to diamonds. Of the available options, diamonds offer the highest potential payout, with a final cut being $3,619,000, and this is at the hardest difficulty. You can lower it to normal, but the rewards go down to $3,290,00, which isn’t too bad if you can finish the normal difficulty mission at a more reliable frequency than the harder one. Although, this is not always available, with the next best option being gold. You can receive $2,843,500 at the hardest difficulty and $2,585,000 at the lowest difficulty.

This is all of the loot you can potentially receive from the heist.

Cash: $2,326,500 at the hardest difficulty, $2,115,000 at normal

Artwork: $2,585,000 at the hardest difficulty, $2,350,000 at normal

Gold: $2,843,500 at the hardest difficulty, $2,585,000 at normal

Diamonds: $3,619,000 at the hardest difficulty, $3,290,000 at normal

The Cayo Perico Heist

The second best heist for you to accept is the Cay Perico Heist, which was added close to the end of 2020. There are various treasures you can loot from the location, and the best one is the Panther Statue. The Panther Statue won’t always be there, but it also contains a lot of excellent loot you and your team could walk away with at the end. The Panther Statue is worth $2,090,000 on the hardest difficulty and $1,900,000 on the normal. The more reliable pink diamond is worth $1,430,000 on the hardest difficulty or $1,300,000 on normal. There’s quite a bit of loot to steal, giving you some great numbers if you and your team can work together.

This is all of the loot you can potentially receive from the heist.

Special Alcohol: $990,00 on hard, and $900,000 on normal

Ruby Necklace: $1,100,000 on hard, and $1,000,000 on normal

Bearer Bonds: $1,210,000 on hard, and $1,100,000 on normal

Madrazo Files: $1,100,000 on normal and only available on normal

Pink Diamond: $1,430,000 on hard, and $1,300,000 on normal

Panther Statue: $2,090,000 on hard, and $1,900,000 on normal

The Doomsday Scenario

The third and final part of the Doomsday Heists is the Doomsday Scenario. It offers the most payout of the three. On the hardest difficulty, you’ll be able to earn $1,500,000. If you crank it down to normal, you’ll still be able to make $1,200,000, which is a nice amount of cash. You will have the complete the previous scenarios before entering this one, and they each offer their own amount. They’re not as much as the Doomsday Scenario, but it’s not a bad haul from any of them, and you won’t be wasting your time.

The Pacific Standard

The Pacific Standard was one of the five standard heists added to GTA Online when heists first became available. It offers the highest payout of the five, and there are three unique difficulties you can choose from. The hardest difficulty means you and your team can walk away with $1,250,000. The normal difficulty cuts it down to a straight $1,000,000. The easiest difficulty is worth half as much as the normal one, potentially letting you bank $500,000. While it may not be as lucrative as some of the other heists on the list, it could be a good way for you to gain a little bit of money to make the harder heists easier.