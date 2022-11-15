How long will World of Warcraft Servers be down for Dragonflight Phase 2?

World of Warcraft usually has some form of maintenance every week, but it is usually only for an hour and not much of a wait. However, every so often the servers will go down for a good chunk of time. With Phase Two of the Dragonflight pre-patch launching, you might be surprised to hear just how long you will be waiting until you can create your new Dracthyr Evoker or hold back the Primalist forces.

When do the World of Warcraft servers come back online?

Extended maintenance to implement Phase Two of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch lasts from 7 AM PT until 3 PM PT. This is a total of 8 hours that the game will be unavailable for play.

This effectively means that those on the east coast might be waiting until 6 PM ET until they can check out the patch. Furthermore, Blizzard is notorious for extending maintenance at the last moment. Other 8 hour maintenances have even lasted up to 5 hours past the initial estimated time.

Blizzard has also been known to put the worst case scenario timeframe up to better prepare players for the downtime. Some server shutdowns have unexpectedly ended several hours before the listed time, so there is a chance that this 8 hours will end up being shorter than listed.

Related: New World of Warcraft: Dragonflight cinematic capitalizes on dragon-riding spectacle to create expansion hype

What is coming when the World of Warcraft servers go live?

Players will be to partake in a variety of pre-patch activities in Phase Two of the pre-expansion patch. The new Dracthyr Evoker race/class will be available for play, as well as new Primal Storm events to collect rewards and catch-up gear before heading out to the Dragon Isles when Dragonflight officially launches later this month.