When it comes to looking for a job in BitLife, there are multiple careers you can choose to go through before landing the perfect gig. One of the better roles to grab if you need some reliable cash is a porn set janitor. You might also be looking to grab this job if you’re trying to complete the Dirty Jobs Challenge or one of the other challenges created by the BitLife team. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a porn set janitor in BitLife.

How to get the porn set janitor in BitLife

Grabbing this job all comes down to patience and luck. The only way to become a porn set janitor is if you find the job in the available list, underneath Occupation. It will be a full-time job, and you can only accept it if you already don’t have a job, you’re not a Panhandler, or another Special Career offered on BitLife. Unfortunately, finding a job is not always easy.

Your character will need to be 18 years old to find this job. If they are 18 years old, and you still don’t see the job as an available option in Occupation, shut down BitLife and refresh the application. This will reset all the active jobs offered in the Occupation tab, and you’ll have a new fresh set of jobs you can pick from. This is a better method than having your character continually age up, becoming older and wasting their years trying to find this role for the challenge you’re trying to complete. Also, it makes it a more straightforward process than risking the chance of losing your character before you finish all the tasks.