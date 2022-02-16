How to build a Six Samurai deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

The Six Samurai deck is focused on swarming the field and summoning powerful monsters from the extra deck. To order to dominate the competition with the Six Samurai deck, you will need to use monster effects and spells to special summon powerful samurai monsters to the field. This guide will help you determine which cards to put into your Six Samurai deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.

How to get Six Samurai cards

Like all cards in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, the Six Samurai cards can be obtained in two ways. The first way is to craft the cards using materials that can be gained by dismantling other cards or earned by completing in-game missions. The other option is to obtain them from card packs. The majority of Six Samurai cards are found in the Great Shogun’s Rule secret pack.

This pack can be unlocked for 24 hours by either getting a lucky pull from another card pack or by crafting an SR or UR card from it, like the Grandmaster of the Six Samurai card. After that, each pack costs 100 gems and getting 10 packs at once increases the odds of getting a rare card. Using both methods should net you all the cards you need.

Six Samurai deck card list

Monster cards

Deskbot 001 (1)

Secret Six Samurai – Fuma (2)

Fire Flint Lady (2)

Legendary Six Samurai – Kageki (3)

Legendary Six Samurai – Mizuho (2)

Legendary Six Samurai – Shinai (2)

Secret Six Samurai – Hatsume (1)

Legendary Six Samurai – Kizan (3)

Mecha Phantom Beast Coltwing (1)

Secret Six Samurai – Kizaru (1)

Grandmaster of the Six Samurai (1)

Immortal Phoenix Gearfried (1)

Spell cards

Monster Reborn (1)

Reinforcement of the Army (1)

Shien’s Smoke Signal (3)

Triple Tactics Talent (2)

Smoke Grenade of the Thief (1)

Moon Mirror Shield (1)

Living Fossil (1)

“Infernoble Arms – Durendal” (2)

Gateway of the Six (1)

Shien’s Dojo (3)

Called by the Grave (2)

Trap cards

The Phantom Knights of Shade Brigandine (2)

Extra deck

Crystron Quandax (1)

Legendary Six Samurai – Shi En (1)

F.A. Dawn Dragster (1)

Borreload Savage Dragon (1)

Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow

Shadow of the Six Samurai – Shien (1)

Number 86: Heroic Champion – Rhongomynaid (1)

Number 60: Dugares the Timeless (1)

Crystron Halqifibrax (1)

Isolde, Two Tales of the Noble Knights (1)

Battle Shogun of the Six Samurai (2)

Mecha Phantom Beast Auroradon (1)

Saryuja Skull Dread (1)

Apollousa, Bow of the Goddess (1)

Duel plan

The strategy with Six Samurai is to get as many monsters on the field as possible, as quickly as possible. Many of the normal deck monsters have special effects that allow for them to be special summoned. For example, Legendary Six Samurai – Kizan can be special summoned if there is another Six Samurai card on the field. These monsters can be used to Synchro, XYZ, or Link summon, depending on which cards you have available at the time. Once you have multiple high-level monsters, you can keep your opponent on their heels and attack them multiple times a turn until you win.