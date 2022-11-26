There are several challenges that the BitLife developers are going to post that will have you jumping through multiple hoops to earn the reward at the end. For the Dirty Jobs challenge, you will need to accept a handful of unique jobs that will have you working as a form of a sanitation worker, doing the jobs no one else wants to do. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Dirty Jobs Challenge in BitLife.

All Dirty Jobs Challenge tasks in BitLife

These are all the tasks you will need to complete if you want to finish the Dirty Jobs challenge in BitLife.

Each job requires you to work in them for at least 10 years. The toughest one to grab is the lawyer. You want to make sure you have a character with a high level of Smarts stats, and they do well in school throughout their time in high school, college, and Law School, which they can only enter if they do well in college. It will cost a good amount of money, but you can make it up as a lawyer. When you’ve finished Law School, a Lawyer career should be an option for you, and you can continue this role at any firm.

After being a lawyer for 10 years, you need to be a Porta Potty Pumper, Plumber, roadkill remover, and a porn set janitor. All these roles are ones you can do without a college degree. The problem with finding them in the available jobs listed is that you may need to shut down BitLife, bring it back up, and then review the job page to see if one is available. Shutting down BitLife refreshes the full-time page without costing your character a year of their life. We highly recommend this method.

Once your character has done each job for 10 years, they will have completed the challenge, earning you a random appearance item.