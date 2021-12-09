How to customize your kart and character in Kartrider: Drift

In Kartrider: Drift, you’ll be able to play with people all over the world on different platforms in 8-player races to see who is the fastest racer. In this game, players can also customize their karts and characters to make themselves stand out amongst the crowd.

In order to change your kart and character, head over to the Garage. At the start of the game, you’ll have limited options. If you want to unlock new options for your kart or new characters, you’ll have to complete challenges. By doing challenges, you will level up the Race Pass. Much like in other online multiplayer games, there are two versions of the racing pass: normal and premium. Normal is the free version but will give you less extravagant rewards. Meanwhile, the premium pass will give you higher-rarity items upon leveling up. These rewards will range from new karts or decorations to give your kart or characters. The karts will each have different specifications as well as rarity, so choose the correct one that will fight your playstyle. There’s an additional option called Proficiency available. However, at the time of writing, the feature is not available.

At the moment of writing, there is no way to customize each individual character. For example, you cannot change Diz’s color from yellow to a different color. So, you’ll only be able to switch to different characters.