How to defeat Iron Giant in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin￼

The Iron Giant is one of the most iconic enemies in Final Fantasy, so it’s no surprise when this bad boy rears its undersized head. By this point in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, you most likely have a firm grasp on your spacing, timing, and preferred class combination. You’re going to need those three things and a touch of patience to plow through the Iron Giant.

Iron and thunder and ice, oh my!

Thunder is going to be the key to pouring damage onto this foe. If you have access to the Tyrant by now, then focus on enhancing your favorite weapon and keep your eyes on the Iron Giant’s greatsword. Its attacks are well-telegraphed, but he can take a beating, so it’s easy to overextend yourself and wind up underneath the massive steel cleaver.

After taking some damage during the encounter’s opening, the Iron Giant will enhance its sword with an element, increasing its damage and the area of effect from its swings. Keep yourself a respectable distance away, watch for openings between attacks, and be willing to cut a combo short when the Iron Giant winds up an attack — you’ll be through the first phase soon.

Let it rip

Jack uses your mid-battle finisher, to blow the Iron Giant’s legs clean off with its own sword. This phase of the battle is the more difficult half, but it’s not insurmountable. Keep Jack on his toes. A strategy built around the classic dodgeball fundamentals will leave you relatively unscathed. Constant movement with a liberal sprinkle of thunder-laced attacks will drain the giant of its health quite quickly.

Stay on the lookout for the Iron Giant’s Lightning Spiral, this move is telegraphed by a big windup of its arms. It’s tempting to sneak in a few hits, but doing so will leave you open to a stage-spanning pummeling. Kite the Iron Giant when you see this or Debris Missle, and you’ll cut a clean circle around him, leaving you undamaged.