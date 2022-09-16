How to enable Third-Person Mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The 2022 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back a third-person camera, a feature that the iconic military shooter series has not seen in some time. This point of view will have its naysayers, but there is definitely a portion of the MW2 community that will enjoy the new perspective. Here is how to enable third-person mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to enable a third-person camera in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The only to enable the third-person camera view in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is to play one of the designated playlists that have the view enabled in its game modes. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, the early access beta has not added any of the third-person views. Only the standard first-person shooter game modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and the newcomer Prisoner Rescue and Knockout modes are available. Whenever they are added, the playlist that houses the third-person camera will be clearly marked so you know where to go.

When these third-person modes are added to the beta, the objectives will remain the same as in traditional Call of Duty modes. The only aspect of the game that is changing is your view switching to be behind your Operator. Even that won’t drastically stay, though, as aiming down the sights on your weapon will snap the camera to first-person so you can be more accurate with your shooting.

If you want to, you can currently adjust the field of view even without third-person views in the game yet. Open up Settings and go to Graphics. Scroll down to “3rd Person Field of View” and adjust the value. Keep in mind that changing this can alter your framerate when the modes come in.

Whether or not you find the third-person modes to be fun is going to be up to your personal preference. When you are in this mode, you likely will have a little more challenging time while trying to see distant enemies. That being said, peeking around corners and seeing what is to the side of you will be much easier than in first person.