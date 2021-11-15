How to fix Halo Infinite “there was a problem with the dedicated server” error

The Halo Infinite multiplayer gives you the chance to jump into the massively multiplayer aspect of the game. You’ll be able to sync up with your friends and face off against opponents across a wide variety of game modes and maps. Because the multiplayer aspect is an online component of the game, the servers won’t always be function. Some players have encountered a handful of issues, such as the error message “there was a problem with the dedicated server.” Here’s what you need to know this fix this issue.

If you see the “there was a problem with the dedicated server” error, the servers themselves are having a bit of a problem, and it’s entirely on 343 Industries’ side, along with the Xbox team. Before jumping to this conclusion, you’ll want to check your internet connection to Xbox Live, reset it or restart your console or PC, and try connecting again. If you’re still having trouble, jump on over to the Halo Infinite support page to see if there are any reported issues.

Unfortunately, the Halo Infinite support page does not have an active display detailing the server’s status. A good alternative is to check out the down detector page for Halo Infinite. You won’t be able to receive the full details of what problem is happening, but you’ll be able to see if it’s happening to other people. If there’s a massive spike, there’s a good chance the Halo Infinite servers are experiencing problems.

You’ll likely need to set the game down for a little bit and return when things have calmed down. You expect this to happen on the game’s launch day, and whenever an update arrives for Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.