How to get and evolve the Clock Lancet in Vampire Survivors

Getting weapons in Vampire Survivors is only the first step at the beginning of a successful run. You will want to look to get compatible passives and evolve the weapon to further enhance its strength as it levels up. In this article, we will explain how to get the Clock Lancet weapon in Vampire Survivors, and how to evolve it further to make it even stronger.

How to get Clock Lancet in Vampire Survivors

The Clock Lancet primarily functions as a support weapon, by applying a freezing debuff to the enemies it hits. It fires a beam in twelve clockwise directions, which freezes the enemies it hits, but deals no damage outside of that. That makes it a good weapon to set up combos or to easily dispatch helpless foes.

To unlock Clock Lancet, you have to collect the Orologion for the first time. The Orologion is a pickup item that can drop from light sources after your character gets to level 4. Besides that, the Clock Lancet is also the starting weapon of Iguana Gallo Valleto, but to unlock him, you will need to have already crafted the Infinite Corridor before.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Clock Lancet has a maximum level of 7. When fully maxed out, it accrues additional 4 seconds of freeze duration and -1 second of cooldown between firing its beams.

How to evolve Clock Lancet in Vampire Survivors

Clock Lancet evolves into Infinite Corridor by combining it with maximum-level Silver and Gold rings. Both rings have a maximum level of 9. After you have all three items at max level and defeat a Boss or outpace the 10-minute clear timer, you will get a Treasure Chest with the items combined into Infinite Corridor.

Similarly to Clock Lancet, the Infinite Corridor fires a freezing beam around the player, dealing no damage but freezing the enemies in place. However, after firing a full rotation of 12 beams, the Infinite Corridor places a rainbow aura around the character, which cuts the health of every enemy on screen by half.