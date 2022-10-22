There are many different ingredients that you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients that you find can be used to make wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are used to replenish your energy, can be given to residents to increase their Friendship level, or can even be sold for a profit. One of the many ingredients you can find is Asparagus and it is used to make some great meals. This guide will show you how to get Asparagus in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Asparagus in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Asparagus is just one of many ingredients that exist in Dreamlight Valley. Unfortunately, it is also one of the more annoying ones to obtain because it requires you to spend a lot of Dreamlight and Star Coins to obtain it. Luckily, Once you have it unlocked, you can find it consistently.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Asparagus, you will need to make your way to the Frosted Heights biome. If you haven’t seen this biome yet it is the one to the north of the Forest of Valor. Unlocking the Frosted Heights will cost you 10,000 Dreamlight. If you haven’t unlocked the Forest of Valor yet, you will need to spend a total of 14,000 Dreamlight to reach the Frosted Heights. Once there, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall.

Unlocking Goofy’s Stall and upgrading it completely will cost you over 40,000 Star Coins so make sure you come prepared. If you need extra coins, you can always farm Pumpkins since they are the highest-selling item in the game. Once you have Goofy’s Stall upgraded, you can purchase Asparagus or Asparagus seeds. Growing the seeds requires 2 hours and 15 minutes. You will need to water the crops twice throughout the time.