A large part of Disney Dreamlight Valley is collecting materials and objects that you can use to craft items or sell for extra money. Some of the items you collect should be hoarded to use for quests later on. Gems are one of those items that are often used for quests. It is okay to sell them, but you should always keep a few in case you need them for quests for crafts. There are a lot of gems to collect in the valley. Here is where you can find every Gem in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get every Gem in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can start collecting Gems pretty early on in the game. Once you get the pickaxe, there is nothing stopping you from mining for Gems. All of the different Gems can be found in the large black rock veins that you see sprinkled around each of the biomes.

Each of these veins can get you a gem, but ones that have Gems sticking out of them are guaranteed to drop at least one Gem for you. There are a total of nine different Gems that you can find across Dreamlight Valley. Each of the Gems has a “shiny” variant that is noticeably brighter and sells for a lot more. These Gems can be found in the following areas:

Amethyst – Forgotten Lands & Frosted Heights

Forgotten Lands & Frosted Heights Aquamarine – Dazzle Beach & Forest of Valor

Dazzle Beach & Forest of Valor Citrine – Sunlit Plateau & Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau & Glade of Trust Diamond – Forgotten Lands

Forgotten Lands Emerald – Forest of Valor & Glade of Trust

Forest of Valor & Glade of Trust Garnet – Peaceful Meadow & Plaza

Peaceful Meadow & Plaza Peridot – Dazzle Beach & Peaceful Meadow

Dazzle Beach & Peaceful Meadow Topaz – Plaza

Plaza Tourmaline – Frosted Heights & Sunlit Plaza

When trying to gather Gems, make sure to bring an NPC with you that is assigned to the Mining role. This will increase your chances of finding Gems and the NPC will occasionally drop Gems for you as an additional reward. The higher your Friendship Level with the NPC, the greater the effect they will have on you.