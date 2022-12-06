The Season of the Seraph has arrived in Destiny 2, allowing players to take on multiple Hive forces as they attempt to seize control of Rasputin’s network to gain powerful assets. All Guardians will need to work together to stop it, and they will need plenty of firepower. One of the more powerful weapons you can acquire is the Grand Overture exotic. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Grand Overture exotic in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Grand Overture exotic in Destiny 2

The Grand Overture exotic will be the Season of the Seraph exotic that every player can acquire. The quickest way to get it is to purchase the premium Season Pass during the Season of the Seraph. You will receive it once the purchase has gone through; any additional rewards have also come through if you’ve been leveling the Season Pass. However, it is the first reward on the track, so the weapon is yours even if you have not done any additional quests.

If you are going through the accessible version of the Destiny 2 Season Pass during the Season of the Seraph, the weapon unlocks when you reach level 35. After that, you will need to work through multiple quests, completing several missions, dailies, and any other activities you want to play with your Guardian. This process takes you longer than the premium track, but as long as you’re playing through Destiny 2 in the Season of the Seraph, the Grand Overture can become yours.

The Grand Overture is a Machine Gun, so it takes your Power Weapon slot. However, it is not the only exotic weapon you can earn during the Season of the Seraph. The Revision Zero is the other one you can earn by playing through the Season of the Seraph, and it has to do with playing through the primary content and working through a major quest. It will be available on December 20.