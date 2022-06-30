For any hunter looking to upgrade their weapon or armor, Ultamas Crystal is a must-have resource in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. You can use it to improve many of your starting Master Rank gear to get started, making your time hunting down some difficult enemies much easier. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Ultamas Crystal in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to get Ultamas Crystal

The Ultamas Crystal is a mineral, and it has the chance to drop in the Shrine Ruins and the JUngle region. It will not drop in every Shrine Ruins or Jungle node. It will appear when adventuring in this area while working through Master Rank quests and expeditions, which are available in the Sunbreak expansion.

Your primary way to find Ultamas Crystal is by harvesting the mining outcrops in the Shrine Ruins or Jungle region, and by completing Master Rank missions. You can find these in multiple locations throughout area. It has the chance to appear but we recommend looking for it in uncommon mining outcrops. In our experience, it’s still difficult finding it. You may want to consider taking monster quests in this region, and exploring the mining outcrops on the side.

Shrine Ruins

These are all of the mining outcrop locations in the Shrine Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first image displays the common mining outcrop locations for you to try mining. The second image displays the uncommon locations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jungle

These are all of the Jungle mining outcrop locations you can explore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will want to check both to increase your chances of potentially finding Ultamas Crystal. So far, the Shrine Ruins and Jungle on Master Rank have proved the most fruitful locations.