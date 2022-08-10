There are so many different blocks to create and place in Minecraft. Every item in this huge roster has at least one unique use in your world and can be used to help make your survival much easier. In the case of Bookshelves, they have multiple uses that you will want to consider. Here is how to make a Bookshelf in Minecraft and what you can do with it.

How to craft a Bookshelf in Minecraft

While you can find Bookshelves in Villages, Mansions, and Strongholds, you will need a Silk Touch enchanted tool to pick it up without it just dropping Books. You can also trade for them with Villagers.

To make your own Bookshelf, you will need three Books and six Wooden Planks of any kind. To make Books, you need one Leather and three Paper for every one Book. The crafting recipe requires you to place the Books in the three middle row slots with the Wooden Planks filling in every other slot. Move the completed Bookshelf to your inventory when ready.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What do Bookshelves do in Minecraft?

There are a couple of uses for a Bookshelf. The main use is to place it near an Enchantment Table. If you have enough placed nearby, the Enchantment Table can enchant your items with higher-level enchantments. Place them within two blocks of the Enchantment Table to have them power it up. You will know it’s working when you see rune symbols fly towards the middle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, Bookshelves are also a Crafting ingredient to make Lecterns, which are job site blocks for Librarian Villagers. Librarian Villagers can also interact with the Bookshelf itself, but there is not much that happens there. You can also use them for fuel in a Furnace if you want to, but you are much better off using another source for that.