Cooking is a major part of Disney Dreamlight Valley and because of this, you will be making many meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, be sold for a profit, and are sometimes used to complete quests. An ingredient that you will use quite often is Herring but one of the least-made meals using it is Marinated Herring. Seems the residents prefer Pickled Herring instead. This guide will show you how to make Marinated Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Marinated Herring recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. The stars represent how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since Marinated Herring is a two-star recipe, you only need two ingredients to make it. You can also obtain these ingredients pretty early in the game, making this a recipe that you can make pretty fast. A lot faster than Pickled Herring at least.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Marinated Herring, you will first need to unlock the Forest of Valor biome as well as either the Dazzle Beach or Glade of Trust biomes. All of these biomes together will cost you around 8,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Once you have unlocked the necessary biomes, gather the following ingredients to make the meal:

Herring

Onion

Herring is easy to obtain and can be found by fishing the white nodes in the Glade of Trust or Dazzle Beach. Make sure to bring a resident assigned to the fishing role to increase your chances of catching multiple fish. Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. If unavailable, you can also purchase Onion Seeds to grow them yourself. Combine the ingredients at a cooking station to make Marinated Herring.