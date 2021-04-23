How to marry into royalty in BitLife

For those who are not born into royalty in BitLife, you have to go out of your way to enter it. The best way to do that is by marriage, which can take quite a bit of time and convince a royal family member to take an interest in you. For many, you can’t be a standard individual. Instead, you need to be a notable person in society before reaching out to you to see if you’d like to buy them a drink.

If you want to date and eventually marry someone in royalty, you need to become famous. You can do that by raising your notoriety in any manner and ultimately promote yourself to become someone worthwhile to be around. You want to take up a career in becoming a singer or choosing to go into porn if you want to live a more exotic life. The choice of becoming an actor goes well, so try to pick up a voice acting gig if you have the opportunity. Make sure also to see your social media accounts to increase your fame.

Once your character is famous, it’s only a matter of time before another notable royalty figure has their eye on you. They will attempt to reach out, and the two of you can choose where it goes from there. You may not even care about the character’s stats, only that they’re famous, and you too can benefit from it. There are many positives with becoming a member of a royal family, such as dealing with respect and having the chance to execute anyone you like or support laws.