How to play as Rita Repulsa in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

The nostalgic tag-team fighting game Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has seen a ton of support by developer nWay since its launch in 2019. Aside from an update that allowed for a true cross-platform multiplayer experience across all consoles and PC, the game has also steadily released a number of new DLC since launch, including a Street Fighter crossover and multiple season passes that have added even more characters from the franchise. Now the most iconic Power Rangers villain of all is available for this fan-service fighter: Rita Repulsa. But how exactly do you get to play as the Mistress of Magic herself?

Unfortunately for anyone hoping she might be added as a free unlock, Rita Repulsa is only available as paid DLC. Given how Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has handled its DLC throughout the years, having to spend some money to play as this new character shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Rita Repulsa is available as part of the Season Four pass, which is priced at $14.99. If you aren’t interested in the other two additions of the character pass — villain Poisandra and former Black Ranger, Adam Park — then Rita can be purchased separately for $5.99.