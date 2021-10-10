How to play Metroid Dread on PC

Metroid Dread is an action-adventure game that was recently released. Set after the events of Metroid Fusion, the game follows the storyline of bounty hunter Samus Aran and her battle against robotic enemies on planet ZDR. Although the game is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, players can also run the game on PC using emulators, and here is how to do so.

Using Yuzu

To play Metroid Dread using the Yuzu emulator, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Download the Yuzu emulator (x64) on your system and install it once done.

Download the latest prod key from Mediafire.

Use the search option in the taskbar to find %appdata.

After searching for %appdata, you wil get the list of different folders, including one for Yuzu. Open the folder and then open the Keys folder.

Copy the downloaded prod key file to the Keys folder.

Download the rom file for Metroid Dread.

Finally, open the Yuzu emulator and then, using the emulator, open the Metroid Dread file. You can now play the game.

Players can additionally customise the controls for the game by going to the Emulation option in the emulator’s top left corner.

Apart from the Yuzu emulator, players can also use the latest version of the Ryujinx emulator to run Metroid Dread. Furthermore, the Ryujinx emulator, unlike Yuzu, can run the game in 4K.