How to play Roblox on a Chromebook

Although Chromebook comes with many benefits, it also has its disadvantages. Users who are hardcore gamers, in particular, won’t be able to satisfy their inner gamer as Chromebooks aren’t meant for gaming. On the other hand, Roblox is a popular game that can be played on a Chromebook. If you want to play Roblox on a Chromebook but don’t know how, follow the instructions below.

Open the Settings page on your Chromebook by clicking on the gear icon in the Quick Settings menu.

Select the Apps option to enable Google Play Store, if it is not already.

Once done, open Playstore and search for Roblox. Install the game on your Chromebook by selecting the Install option from the top right corner.

Your game is now ready to run. You can find it from the App Drawer or simply press the Search key on the keyboard and search for “Roblox” to locate it.

Although most newer Chromebooks can run Roblox, some older versions are incompatible with the game. In that case, interested players can use third-party apps to download an apk of the game and try to run it from there. However, it’s never recommended to download any application from untrusted third-party sites as it can potentially harm your system.