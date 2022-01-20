How to re-roll in Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is an adventure rhythm game where the protagonist is summoned to a world by a magic mirror. They arrive at Night Ravens College, a school dedicated to training those gifted with magic powers. During their time at the school, they become familiar with the various students, all of whom are based on popular Disney villains. The game features a gacha system, where you will pull various cards which you will then use in combat.

The tutorial will always guarantee an SSR, the best rarity of card in the game. The tutorial gacha pull will only include cards in the base game, so any cards added afterward will not be obtainable. Now, if you don’t like your result and would rather try to get an SSR of your favorite character, there’s an easy way to do that. After the pull is complete, hit the Resummon button on the left side. This will redo the summon. You can redo the tutorial summon as many times as you like until you get a result that’s satisfactory. You can skip the pull and go start to the result by pressing the skip button located in the top right-hand corner.

You can only re-roll during the tutorial summoning. If you end up getting a summon you don’t like after this point, unfortunately, you’re stuck with your result. You can always uninstall the game and re-download it, but you will have to start back up all the way from the beginning of the game.