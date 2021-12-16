How to remove runes in Diablo 2: Resurrected

To remove runes in Diablo 2: Resurrected you need to use a special Horadric Cube recipe. Place the socketed item into the Horadric Cube, along with a Hel rune and a Scroll of Town Portal, then select Transmute. Be warned, this will destroy all of the gems, jewels, or runes in the sockets, but the socketed item will remain intact, and will now have empty sockets. There is no way to remove runes, gems, or jewels from an item without destroying the runes, gems, or jewels.

The Hel rune won’t drop at all on Normal difficulty, so you won’t be able to remove runes until you’ve progressed at least to Nightmare difficulty. It might drop as early as Act I on Nightmare, and can be dropped by both The Countess and the Hellforge on both Nightmare and Hell difficulty.

Before removing runes in Diablo 2: Resurrected, consider your decision carefully. Is it really worth destroying the runes just to get an empty socketed item? Empty socketed armor and weapons are generally easier to find than runes and, while you might decide you no longer have any use for your runeword item, you can always sell it instead of removing the runes. Either that, you could keep it in your stash in case it proves useful later in the game. If you’re set on removing those runes though, now you know how.