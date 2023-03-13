The Last Spell is a game about tactics and withstanding the onslaught of enemies that happens each night. Throughout the game, you will need to consistently rebuild your city to prepare for the next assault from your eager foes. When rebuilding, you must place new buildings to further help your heroes defend the city and keep everyone safe. Since the space is limited, you must be mindful about where you place your buildings. This guide will show you how to rotate buildings in The Last Spell.

Can you rotate buildings in The Last Spell?

Many tactical games that allow you to place buildings allow you to rotate them or alter them to fit an area better. Because of this, it would only make sense for you to be able to rotate your buildings in The Last Spell. Unfortunately, as the game currently is, there is no way to rotate buildings in your town. The game doesn’t allow you to rotate buildings either before or after placing them so you are stuck with them all facing the same direction.

Image via The Arcade Crew

As you place your buildings down, you will see various green tiles that show you where you can place them without issue. While it would be nice to rotate buildings to fit better in the town, you should have plenty of space for all of your buildings, and working around the construction limitations helps make the game more tactical. Since the game is still new, the devs can always add the function to the game later on. Unfortunately, since the game uses pre-drawn buildings, it is unlikely that the feature will get added, meaning you will be stuck with state houses in the future. There are at least plenty of different buildings in the game to make the layout of your town interesting.