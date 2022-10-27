How to send a mugger in GTA Online

The criminal life in GTA Online offers players a lot of surprises and opportunities in Los Santos. One of the notable features of GTA Online is the ability to call a mugger and send them to steal the valuables of another player. It allows players to earn a good amount of cash without even doing anything. You can relax on the beach, take some selfies on Mount Chiliad, or even from the comfort of your home while your mugger does the job for you. Players might have a hard time figuring out how to call a mugger. Fortunately, we have a guide that will showcase how to do that in this guide.

How to send a mugger to another player

To send a mugger in GTA Online, you will have to be level 50 or above. This also won’t work if you’re in Passive Mode as well. You’ll need to call Lamar Davis, who you can find in the contacts section of your phone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then after calling him, a menu will pop up at the top right corner with the option to call a mugger. It will cost $1000, which is fairly cheap. After that, you will have to pick the target whom they want the mugger to steal from.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the mugger is called, they will pursue the targeted player and try to mug them. The mugger will be in disguise or try to blend with other NPCs. If the targeted player is carrying cash, up to $10,000 can be stolen. Additionally, if they are driving a vehicle, the Mugger will knock the target unconscious and steal that vehicle. This does not apply to the target’s personal vehicle. If the player is too far away or in an inaccessible area, then the mugger will be called off and the $1000 will be returned to you. If the mugger is killed by the targeted player, then a refund won’t be received.