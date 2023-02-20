You will encounter multiple types of Merlin Trials to complete while playing through Hogwarts Legacy. These trials contain a variety of puzzles that you’ll need to solve. Some of these puzzles are similar, and one of the more common ones involves a large Stone Sphere. These large Stone Spheres are hefty to move, and they need to go to a specific location. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Stone Sphere Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete any Stone Sphere Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

A large sphere will appear near the starting point when you start a Stone Sphere Merlin Trial. The sphere will be challenging to move. You’ll need to use your Accio or Depulso spells to lead it around or Wingardium Leviosa if you’ve unlocked this spell. Between the various movement spells, we’ve found that Accio is one of the easier ones, as you only need to position your character at a particular location, and the sphere will come to them.

The goal for this Merlin Trial is for the ball to roll down a hill or make it into a specific location, which looks like a stone bowl. You’ll be able to find the stone bowl because it should be near the Merlin Trial, and it should look similar to the Merlin Trial starting point. You will need to bring the sphere to this bowl and have it settle in the middle. The sphere should reach the center relatively quickly once inside the bowl because of the divet.

You’ll know you’ve completed the Stone Sphere Merlin Trial once multiple vines wrap around the location and trap the ball. The signature Merlin Trial completed animated cutscene will also be above the starting location to signify you’ve finished it.

There could be obstacles in your way when attempting to complete this trial. You might need to move the ball around these obstacles to prevent you from going forward, requiring you to use additional spells. Regardless of these obstacles, moving the Stone Sphere is your singular goal. We recommend tracking down the stone bowl to give you an idea of the path you need to follow before trying to move the Stone Sphere.