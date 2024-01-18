Immortal Life: Farming Guide

Recommended Videos

Immortal Life has a ton of content for players to explore and complete, but at its core, it’s a cozy farming game. Players will need to know what to farm, how to get seeds, and more if they are going to successfully rebuild the Guiyun Sect and make it flourish.

There are 18 days for every season in Immortal Life. While crops do have suitable seasons to grow them, all crops can be grown all year long. Growing them in their suitable seasons will increase the chances of better quality crops being grown. While players should strategize when they plant crops, the game seems to be forgiving, a perk to take advantage of when many quests require specific crops all year round.

This guide will continue to be updated.

Farming With Tools & Magic in Immortal Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Immortal Life offers a unique feature to its farming mechanics. It includes the basic watering can, in this case a watering gourd, and hoe. Immortal Life introduces the use of magic, making farming a lot more faster and efficient. The use of magic frees players up to complete other tasks and quests instead of spending most of their day tending to the fields.

However, players are introduced to a watering spell right away, making it possible to water multiple crops in one go instead of having to work their way up to enhance or upgrade their watering gourd. Players will also learn a spell that will let them plant multiple seeds at the same time instead of planting them individually.

Eventually, players will be able to craft Octopath Wells and Modified Octowells. These are Immortal Life’s version of sprinklers, which are obtainable pretty early on in the game. They water a three by three square of space.

As players go through the game, Wei Hong will send them a message claiming that he has an idea for a new watering system. Players will need to go to him to unlock the Octopath Well blueprint. Sometime later, he will send a similar message saying he has created the Modified Octowells. Players will be able to craft both at their workshop in Misty Valley.

Octopath Wells : 4x Lumber, 4x Stone, 4x Black Sand

: 4x Lumber, 4x Stone, 4x Black Sand Modified Octowells: 1x Octopathwell, 2x Superior Lumber, 8x Obsidian

All Crop & Seeds – Where to Get Them

All crop seeds in Immortal Life can be bought from various stores located in the Ferry Stop market when they are unlocked or discovered. One of the locations to buy seeds is the Qiongzhen Pavilion, a store owned by the Guiyun Sect. The store will expand as more trade roots are open, unlocking many of the seeds. Below is a list of all the seeds, their growth information, where to find them, and crop information.

Name Quantity Output Grow Period Regrowth Suitable Season Crop Seed Purchase Price Location Anima Fruit Seed 3-4 5 Days Yes Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Anima Fruit 145 Spirit Shards Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion Azuki Bean Seed 3-5 6 Days Yes Summer, Fall Azuki Bean 155 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer) Bell Pepper Seed 2-3 4 Days Yes Summer, Fall Bell Pepper 135 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Bok choy Seed 1-2 4 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Bok choy 32 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Brassica Seed 1-2 4 Days No Spring, Winter Brassica Flower 85 Spirit Shards Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion Cabbage Seed 1 5 Days No Spring, Summer,Fall, Winter Cabbage 60 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Carrot Seed 1 6 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Carrot TBD Vegetable Stall “Solar Term Special Offer) Chrysanthemums Seed 1 5 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Chrysanthemums TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion Cucumber Seeds 3-4 4 Days Yes Summer Cucumber TBD Vegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer) Ginger Seedling 3-4 5 Days No Spring, Summer Ginger 88 Spirit Shards Qiongzhen Pavilion Ice Bean Seed 3-5 6 Days Yes Fall, Winter Ice Bean TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion & Wondering Vendor Jujube Seed 3-4 4 Days Yes Spring, Summber, Fall Jujube 175 Spirit Shards Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion Mulberry Seed 4-6 3 Days Yes Spring, Summer, Fall Mulberry Leaf 48 Spirit Shards Medicine Shop & Qiongzhen Pavilion Orange Jasmine Seed 3-4 4 Days Yes Spring, Fall Orange Jasmine TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion Persimmon Seed 2-3 5 Days No Fall Persimmon TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion Potato Seed 2-3 5 Days No Spring, Fall Potato 45 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Purple Sugarcane Seed 2-3 5 Days No Spring, Fall Purple Sugarcane TBD Qionzhen Pavilion Red Chili Seed 3-5 3 Days Yes Summer, Fall Red Chili TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion Rice Seed 2-4 3 Days No Spring, Summer Rice 40 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Rose Seed 2-3 5 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow Rose TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion Scallion Seed 3-4 4 Days No Spring Scallion 54 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Soulgrass Seed 1 5 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Soulgrass TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion & Wandering Vendor Soybean Seed 4-5 3 Days Yes Spring, Summer, Fall Soybean 64 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzehn Pavilion Sticky Rice Seed 2-4 3 Days No Spring, Summer Sticky Rice TBD Vegetable Stall (Solar Term Special Offer) Sunflower Seed 1 7 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Sunflower TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion Tianli Root Seed 1 6 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Tianli Root TBD Qiongzhen Pavilion Tomato Seed 3-4 5 Days Yes Summer Tomato 125 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Wheat Seed 2-4 3 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Wheat 24 Spirit Shards Vegetable Stall & Qiongzhen Pavilion Winter Melon Seed 1 7 Days No Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter Winter Melon TBD Vegetable Stall

Mutant Crops in Immortal Life

Mutant crops are a rare drop that randomly occurs. These mutant crops could be a simple as an alternate color of the original crop of turn into an almost completely different crop. All farmable items will have a mutant version that players can collect.

Mutant crops are valuable to the Wandering Vendor. They also are worth a bit more when selling to vendors. The following are all crops, their mutants and pricing.