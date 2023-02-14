Mobile Legends: Adventure codes and how to redeem them (February 2023)
Nothing better than free rewards.
You don’t have to always grind it out in Mobile Legends: Adventure in order to get your hands on the game’s many resources and materials. Sometimes game developer Moonton will release a batch of codes that will reward you with some of these resources for free. As of now, the game has a handful of codes that you can enter to get your hands on gems, gold, and more.
Codes for February 2023
When you are entering these codes, you may find that some of them are expired. Unfortunately, they can run out pretty fast, but you can sometimes get lucky and still redeem a reward after the code’s expiration. That’s why we have kept all these codes on the list.
- VQGDWP2229E get 500 gems
- 47BWK42223S – get 1,000 gems
- T6J3GG2223R – get 1,000 gems
- HVXFZM2223Q – get 500 gems
- MLAXMAS – get 150 gems
- 888888 – get 288 gems
- MLA1YEAR – get 1,000 gems
- MLAFBGO – get 300 gems
- MLAISFIRE – get 40,000 gold
- MLAREDDIT – get 500 gems
- MLADISCORD – get 300 gems
- MLAISLITE – get 30 gems and 30,000 gold
- 8G763N22239 – get free gems
- HV4K4V2223K – get 10 Nightmare Tickets
- SUKNBJ2223M – get 5 Premium Summon Scrolls
- AU5RWR2223J – get 1,000 gems
- AU5ZWR2223J – get 1,000 gems
- MLA950KFB – get a good amount of gems
- MLA35KFANS – get a good amount of gems
- MLAVKFANS – get 300 gems
- HAPPYNEW202 – get 150 gems
How to redeem codes
Redeeming codes is very simple in Mobile Legends: Adventure.
- Head to the game’s main menu screen.
- Click on the Event’s icon on the left-side of the screen.
- Go to the Notice tab on the bottom part of the screen.
- On the left-side of this screen, click on the Redeem CD-KEY.
- Enter any code into the field and hit Confirm.