Mobile Legends: Adventure codes and how to redeem them (February 2023)

You don’t have to always grind it out in Mobile Legends: Adventure in order to get your hands on the game’s many resources and materials. Sometimes game developer Moonton will release a batch of codes that will reward you with some of these resources for free. As of now, the game has a handful of codes that you can enter to get your hands on gems, gold, and more.

Codes for February 2023

When you are entering these codes, you may find that some of them are expired. Unfortunately, they can run out pretty fast, but you can sometimes get lucky and still redeem a reward after the code’s expiration. That’s why we have kept all these codes on the list.

VQGDWP2229E get 500 gems

47BWK42223S – get 1,000 gems

T6J3GG2223R – get 1,000 gems

HVXFZM2223Q – get 500 gems

MLAXMAS – get 150 gems

888888 – get 288 gems

MLA1YEAR – get 1,000 gems

MLAFBGO – get 300 gems

MLAISFIRE – get 40,000 gold

MLAREDDIT – get 500 gems

MLADISCORD – get 300 gems

MLAISLITE – get 30 gems and 30,000 gold

8G763N22239 – get free gems

HV4K4V2223K – get 10 Nightmare Tickets

SUKNBJ2223M – get 5 Premium Summon Scrolls

AU5RWR2223J – get 1,000 gems

AU5ZWR2223J – get 1,000 gems

MLA950KFB – get a good amount of gems

MLA35KFANS – get a good amount of gems

MLAVKFANS – get 300 gems

HAPPYNEW202 – get 150 gems

How to redeem codes

Redeeming codes is very simple in Mobile Legends: Adventure.

Head to the game’s main menu screen. Click on the Event’s icon on the left-side of the screen. Go to the Notice tab on the bottom part of the screen. On the left-side of this screen, click on the Redeem CD-KEY. Enter any code into the field and hit Confirm.



