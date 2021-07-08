Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Ultra Unlock schedule and all rewards in Pokémon Go

The Ultra Unlock schedule and a small preview of the rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has arrived ahead of the big event, giving plenty of Pokémon Go fans plenty to after the event wraps up. Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be from July 17 to 18, but the Ultra Unlock rewards will be happening from the end of July throughout August. It will be broken into three parts, each with a Global Challenge unlock requirement that Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket holders need to complete during the event. If you do not participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2021, that’s fine. You’ll still be able to receive the Ultra Unlock rewards if they are unlocked. They’re available for everyone.

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time focuses on drawing Pokémon from all eras, bringing them together for players to capture before they return to their proper timelines. The unlock requirement for the first part needs Pokémon Go Fest 2021 players to finish eight Global Challenges during the event.

Ultra Unlock Part 1 will be happening from July 23 to August 3.

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space focuses on moving Pokémon from their original places in the world and placing them where they normally wouldn’t show up, which means regional exclusive Pokémon could appear closer to players who would never typically see them. The unlock requirement for the second part needs Pokémon Go Fest 2021 players to complete 16 Global Challenges.

Ultra Unlock Part 2 will be happening from August 6 to 17.

Ultra Unlock Part 3: ???

The final part, Ultra Unlock Part 3, was not announced with a theme and is instead a mystery. But it will have something closely related to Time and Space. We’ll have to wait and see what the official details will be for the final phase. The unlock requirement for the third part requires Pokémon Go Fest 2021 to complete all 24 Global Challenges.

Ultra Unlock Part 3 will be happening from August 20 to 31.