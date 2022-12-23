Roblox Anime Fly Race Codes (December 2022)

Roblox has many unique racing games, but Roblox Anime Fly Race offers something more. It’s a game where you must collect orbs to increase your power and then jump to a certain distance to earn yens. You can use these yens to purchase various anime characters as pets, like Goku, Naruto, Madara, Saitama, and others. These anime character pets help you earn more orbs to increase your jumping power.

You can use the game’s working codes to get yens in Roblox Anime Fly Race. Those yens are handy early in the game to have a headstart. Once you have even one basic pet, you can double the number of orbs you collect.

All Roblox Anime Fly Race Codes List

Roblox Anime Fly Race Codes (Working)

Launch — Reward: 500 Yens

Roblox Anime Fly Race Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Anime Fly Race as of now.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Fly Race

To redeem the working Roblox Anime Fly Race codes, follow the steps below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox Anime Fly Race on your device.

Click on the codes (gift) button on the bottom right side of the screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working codes and press Enter to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Anime Fly Race codes?

The developers keep Roblox Anime Fly Race updated with new codes as it reaches newer milestones and receives more updates. You can get these codes from the game’s official Discord server. You can also follow the game’s developer on Twitter, where they occasionally drop new codes.

Why are my Roblox Anime Fly Race codes not working?

There are mainly two reasons why your codes are not working. The first reason is that a specific code has expired. Secondly, you might be making a typo when entering the code. Make sure to copy the codes from above and paste them into the game.

How to get pets in Roblox Anime Fly Race?

To spend the earned yens and get the pets, you need to head to the eggs placed on both sides of the lobby area. You can purchase five different eggs, each with its own price and characters. To purchase any egg, go near it and tap the button to roll a random character.

What is Roblox Anime Fly Race?

Roblox Anime Fly is a game on Roblox where you race against other players by jumping. You need to collect orbs from the lobby area to get higher and stronger jumps. As you jump, you earn yens that you can use to purchase pets that give you boosts for collecting orbs.