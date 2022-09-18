Roblox Anime Story codes (September 2022)

Roblox Anime Story is a fun anime game where you have your anime story to complete by doing various tasks in the game. In the game, you can talk with famous anime characters, take quests from them, craft various items, collect materials, and go on dungeon hunts. It’s a popular game, and the developers keep it updated. It’s one of the best games for anime fans wanting to go into Roblox. Here are the Roblox Anime Story codes for September 2022 to make your experience even more fun.

September codes for Roblox Anime Story

Three new codes are available for the game, and they all have amazing rewards. Here are all of the working codes for Roblox Anime Story for September.

CODE5KLIKES – Redeem this code to get three Divine Gems

OOPS – Redeem this code to get the seven Dragon Balls

WAVETWO – Redeem this code to get 20,000 Coins. (new)

DUNGEONS_SOON – Redeem this code to get the double XP for one hour. (new)

PARTTWO – Redeem this code to get 2,000 Gems. (new)

FIXED1 – Redeem this code to get double XP for thirty minutes.

SECRET – Redeem this code to get two Rokaka Stat Resets.

How to Redeem codes in Roblox Anime Story

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t know how to enter the codes in Roblox Anime Story, follow these steps.

Look for the menu button on the bottom right corner of your device.

Once the menu opens, click on the code button.

This will open a typing bar, where you must type any of the codes from above.

Click Redeem to activate the code and get your reward(s).

Expired codes for Roblox Anime Story

The following codes are no longer valid for Roblox Anime Story, meaning they are not effective in the game.