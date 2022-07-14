Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes (July 2022)

Roblox Death Star Tycoon is a game about building a galactic empire of your own from almost nothing. You’ve got to organize how your Death Star comes together, what weapons you have, and fend off any annoying foes that think they can weaken your grip on the galaxy. However, running such an operation takes a lot of effort and can be tiresome. This guide contains a few Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes to help you lessen the slog and build your Death Star faster.

Working Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes

This list contains all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Death Star Tycoon. Read on below to learn how to claim these codes and their rewards in-game.

SAVETHEFLEET : Get the Supremacy Ship

: Get the Supremacy Ship THENOOBTWEETS : Get the Auto Collect Bird

: Get the Auto Collect Bird BLUEBIRD2020: Get the Bird Nest Dropper

Expired Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes

This list contains every code we know to have expired for Roblox Death Star Tycoon. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer available.

MAYTHEFOURTH: Get the Double Saber

How to get more Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes

The developer of Roblox Death Star Tycoon, Noob Army, doesn’t share many codes for its games. However, if you do want to make sure you never miss one, you should follow the company on Twitter because that’s the first place that any codes will be shared.

How to redeem Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Death Star Tycoon, you need to launch the game and then run over to the green circle on the ground. Climb down and step on one of the white circles with the word “Redeem” over it. This will open a new window with a textbox where you can type in the codes above to redeem them. Do this one at a time, and the rewards will be automatically applied to your account.

