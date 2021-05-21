Roblox Food Magnet Simulator codes (May 2021)
Here are the latest working codes for Roblox Food Magnet Simulator.
Roblox Food Magnet Simulator is quite an interesting mode, where you can buy upgrades, discover new areas, and collect both pets and food. The mode is still being updated with new ranks, codes, pets, and much more, so it’s still growing and improving with each update.
It’s already really entertaining, but it can be even more fun by using our list of codes to add boosts and more to your game. We have a full list below with all of the available codes to enhance your experience. Be sure to use them as soon as possible before they expire, so you don’t miss any rewards. This list will stay updated as more codes become available.
Roblox Food Magnet Simulator codes – working
- 500likes – 10 minute auto sell boost
- FreeBoost2 – 2x food boost
- FreeBoost3 – 2x gem boost
- 1000Likes – 2x hatch boost
- 250likes – 5 minute auto sell boost
- 100K – 10 minute 2x gem boost
Roblox Food Magnet Simulator Codes – expired
There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Food Magnet Simulator.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Food Magnet Simulator
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Food Magnet Simulator
- Go to Settings
- Paste the code in the Enter Code box and press Enter to claim the reward.