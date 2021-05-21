Roblox Food Magnet Simulator codes (May 2021)

Roblox Food Magnet Simulator is quite an interesting mode, where you can buy upgrades, discover new areas, and collect both pets and food. The mode is still being updated with new ranks, codes, pets, and much more, so it’s still growing and improving with each update.

It’s already really entertaining, but it can be even more fun by using our list of codes to add boosts and more to your game. We have a full list below with all of the available codes to enhance your experience. Be sure to use them as soon as possible before they expire, so you don’t miss any rewards. This list will stay updated as more codes become available.

Roblox Food Magnet Simulator codes – working

500likes – 10 minute auto sell boost

FreeBoost2 – 2x food boost

FreeBoost3 – 2x gem boost

1000Likes – 2x hatch boost

250likes – 5 minute auto sell boost

100K – 10 minute 2x gem boost

Roblox Food Magnet Simulator Codes – expired

There are currently no expired codes for Roblox Food Magnet Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Food Magnet Simulator