Roblox Heroes Legacy Codes (April 2021)

In Roblox Heroes Legacy, players either have to fight villains to be a famous hero or take the path of evil to become a supervillain. To do so, you can use different weapons, including swords and guns that can be bought from the store, but it can cost a lot. In that case, you can use the latest Heroes Legacy codes listed below to redeem free stuff, including experience, cash, and more.

Roblox Heroes Legacy Redeem Codes

Roblox Heroes Legacy

Before redeeming the Heroes Legacy codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

Ty16M! – 2 rare spins

– 2 rare spins S0RRY! – 1800 seconds of 2x Experience

– 1800 seconds of 2x Experience TyForPatience – 2 rare spins

Expired Codes

NoclypsoDOFA – 2 Rare Spins

– 2 Rare Spins DessiAFO – 2 Spins

– 2 Spins 15KTHANKS! – 3600 seconds of 2x Experience

– 3600 seconds of 2x Experience eXpBooStLoL – 1800 seconds of 2x Experience

– 1800 seconds of 2x Experience StatRefund – Stat reset

– Stat reset Sub2Dessi – 10 Common Spins

– 10 Common Spins 1KSUBS! – 3 Uncommon Spins

– 3 Uncommon Spins 100KFAVS! – 3 Uncommon Spins

– 3 Uncommon Spins 10THOUSANDLIKES – Free spins

– Free spins DessiLegacy – 5,000 cash

– 5,000 cash thank_you!! – Free cash

– Free cash 750PLAYERS! – Free cash

– Free cash paradiser – Free cash

– Free cash goketsu – Free cash

– Free cash bangthefighter – Free cash

– Free cash 20KLIKES – 2000,000 cash

– 2000,000 cash 18KLikes – 200,000 cash

– 200,000 cash Absolut3R!ghtful – 100,000 cash

– 100,000 cash 16KLikes – 100,000 cash

– 100,000 cash Boros – 100,000 cash

– 100,000 cash Aliens – 100,000 cash

– 100,000 cash LegendsNeverdie – 10,000 cash

– 10,000 cash RIPKobe – 10,000 cash

– 10,000 cash 13000LIKES – 200,000 cash

– 200,000 cash DEEPSEAKINGSEAWATER – 100,000 cash

– 100,000 cash RIPSpins – 200,000 cash

– 200,000 cash Zeke_y – 200,000 cash

– 200,000 cash LeePungg – 200,000 cash

– 200,000 cash BrokenClass – 5 spins

– 5 spins 12000LIKES – 5 spins

– 5 spins 10000LIKES – 5 spins

– 5 spins 9000LIKES – 5 spins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Heroes Legacy