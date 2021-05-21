Roblox Little World codes (May 2021)
Here are the latest codes for Roblox Little World.
Roblox Little World is a huge experience from a tiny perspective. You start as a little ladybug and can evolve by collecting fruit, exploring, and more. There’s a lot of variety to be found in this mode, including several different bugs you can evolve into. The mode also features fun server events to enjoy with other players.
Big gameplay is already available in Roblox Little World, but we have the codes to add it to the experience and make it even better. This list will stay updated as more codes become available. Be sure to use them as soon as possible before they expire, so you don’t miss out on any rewards.
Working Roblox Little World Codes
- Roblerom – 50 Tokens
- Cookieboiyt – 50 Tokens
- ToadBoiGaming – 50 Tokens
- ItzVortex – 50 Tokens
- GrumpyGravy – 50 Tokens
- Baxtrix – 50 Tokens
- JeffBlox – 50 Tokens
- GamingDan – 50 Tokens
- Frash – 50 Tokens
- 120KThankYou – 4 hours of 2x XP
- FreeLevel – +1 Level
- CarbonMeister – 50 Tokens
- CDTV – 50 Tokens
- DrakeCraft – 50 Tokens
- SnugLife – 50 Tokens
- RazorFish – 50 Tokens
Expired Roblox Little World Codes
- Rat – 500 Stars
- 75000 – 2 hours of 2x XP
- Controls – 750 Stars
- Obby – 1 hour of 2x XP
- BOSSES – 500 Tokens
- ThankYou20K – 750 Tokens
- 5MILLIONBUGS – 1 hour of x2 XP
- 5KWorld – +1 Level
- SPIDER10k – 750 Tokens
- 1MVISITSCODE
- TY2MPLAYS
- 2kBug – 500 Tokens
- RELEASE – 500 Tokens
- 1kLadybug – 1 hour of x2 EXP
- Egg – 2 hours of 2x XP
- EasterLevel – +1 Level
- EasterSecret – 1 hour of 2x XP
- 100KThankYou – Redeem code for an Emote
- GoldenRat – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP
How to redeem codes in Roblox Little World
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Little World.
- Go to Settings.
- Paste the code in the Enter Code box and press Enter to claim the reward.