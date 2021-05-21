Roblox Little World codes (May 2021)

Roblox Little World is a huge experience from a tiny perspective. You start as a little ladybug and can evolve by collecting fruit, exploring, and more. There’s a lot of variety to be found in this mode, including several different bugs you can evolve into. The mode also features fun server events to enjoy with other players.

Big gameplay is already available in Roblox Little World, but we have the codes to add it to the experience and make it even better. This list will stay updated as more codes become available. Be sure to use them as soon as possible before they expire, so you don’t miss out on any rewards.

Working Roblox Little World Codes

Roblerom – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens Cookieboiyt – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens ToadBoiGaming – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens ItzVortex – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens GrumpyGravy – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens Baxtrix – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens JeffBlox – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens GamingDan – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens Frash – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens 120KThankYou – 4 hours of 2x XP

– 4 hours of 2x XP FreeLevel – +1 Level

– +1 Level CarbonMeister – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens CDTV – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens DrakeCraft – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens SnugLife – 50 Tokens

– 50 Tokens RazorFish – 50 Tokens

Expired Roblox Little World Codes

Rat – 500 Stars

– 500 Stars 75000 – 2 hours of 2x XP

– 2 hours of 2x XP Controls – 750 Stars

– 750 Stars Obby – 1 hour of 2x XP

– 1 hour of 2x XP BOSSES – 500 Tokens

– 500 Tokens ThankYou20K – 750 Tokens

– 750 Tokens 5MILLIONBUGS – 1 hour of x2 XP

– 1 hour of x2 XP 5KWorld – +1 Level

– +1 Level SPIDER10k – 750 Tokens

– 750 Tokens 1MVISITSCODE

TY2MPLAYS

2kBug – 500 Tokens

– 500 Tokens RELEASE – 500 Tokens

– 500 Tokens 1kLadybug – 1 hour of x2 EXP

– 1 hour of x2 EXP Egg – 2 hours of 2x XP

– 2 hours of 2x XP EasterLevel – +1 Level

– +1 Level EasterSecret – 1 hour of 2x XP

– 1 hour of 2x XP 100KThankYou – Redeem code for an Emote

– Redeem code for an Emote GoldenRat – Redeem code for 2 hours of 2x XP

How to redeem codes in Roblox Little World