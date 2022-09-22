Roblox Muscle Race Clicker codes (September 2022)

Have you ever wanted to sit at your computer and become the muscliest guy by clicking? If yes, Muscle Race Clicker will be your next favorite Roblox game. In this game, you need to keep clicking, and the more you do, the musclier you will become. Along with muscles, you get energy that you can spend to buy various items and even a few pets. However, as you progress, getting more energy quickly becomes difficult. This guide will tell you all the working codes for Roblox Muscle Race Clicker so you can get tons of energy.

All working codes Roblox Muscle Race Clicker

Smile Game studio recently added three new codes for the game, which are the only codes available, meaning thus far, Roblox Muscle Race Clicker only has three working codes. These codes are great and help you gain energy for buying many goodies and pets. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Muscle Race Clicker in September 2022.

RELEASE : Redeem this code to get an energy reward.

: Redeem this code to get an energy reward. 1KLIKES : Redeem this code to get 500 energy.

: Redeem this code to get 500 energy. 3KLIKES: Redeem this code to get 1,000 energy.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Muscle Race Clicker

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are having trouble redeeming Roblox Muscle Race Clicker codes, follow the easy steps below to redeem all the working codes quickly.

Open Roblox Muscle Race Clicker on your device.

Look for a big codes option on the right side of your screen and click on it.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen.

Type any available codes in that box and click on redeem to get the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Muscle Race Clicker

Roblox Muscle Race Clicker is a relatively new game with only a few working codes; that’s why there are no expired codes yet.