Roblox Pop It Simulator codes (July 2021)
Pop more and earn more.
Roblox Pop It Simulator is a game in which players pop fidget spinners to collect as many coins as they can. The more time you put into it, the better your rewards. However, it can start to feel like a bit of a grind after a while. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Pop It Simulator codes, giving you some additional rewards for your efforts.
Working Roblox Pop It Simulator codes
The following are all the codes we know to be working in the game. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in the game.
- cookie: Get 1,000 Diamonds
- Russo: Earn a pet
- release: Earn 250 Coins
- MAPUPDATE: Earn 1,500 Coins
- PETISLAND: Earn 2,000 Coins
- pop: Earn 2,000 Coins
- smgames: Earn 3,000 Coins
- SIMONDEV: Earn 4,000 Coins
- fidget: Earn 4,000 Coins
Expired Roblox Pop It Simulator codes
As of July 2021, there are no expired codes for Roblox Pop It Simulator. However, when we find a code has expired, we’ll add it to a list under this heading so that you know the reward is no longer available.
How to redeem Roblox Pop It Simulator codes
- Launch Roblox Pop It Simulator
- Click on the Twitter icon in the left-hand side of the screen
- Enter the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the rewards will be added to your account