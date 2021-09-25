Roblox Project Star codes (September 2021)

Inspired by popular anime and manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Project Star is an RPG available on the Roblox platform. The game was recently released and currently features gameplay based on parts 1,2, and 3 of the series. Players who want an easier time in the game can claim free awards using the codes listed below.

Working Roblox Project Star codes

Since the game was recently released, there are no available codes for the game. However, there is a redeeming code option in the game, which indicates that codes will be released soon. Additionally, players can use the codes mentioned below to join private servers in the game:

8vB1JYgjRS77- supanova’s VIP Server

Cr5BYc8uEzb- 2KidsInApod’s VIP Server

g3WjQ8- King Luffy’s VIP Server

psgOB38- Zero Loan’s VIP Server

How to redeem Roblox Project Star codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Project Star, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch the game and open the settings menu by clicking on the gear icon. You can find it on the left side of the screen.

Scroll down and find the Enter Code text box. As the text suggests, enter the code here.

Once done, press Enter and claim the corresponding free reward.

Expired Roblox Project Star codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Project Star codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes