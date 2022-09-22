Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes (September 2022)

There are many games on Roblox, but only a few where you get to ride a vehicle and mine the stones to get gold. If you are looking for such a Roblox game, then Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 is perfect. In this game, you start with a mining vehicle to help you mine and earn gold to buy new items. You unlock more areas to mine and make yourself a better miner as you mine. The newer area also gives you more to mine, but it gets harder to mine as you progress. This guide has all the working Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes to help you get more gold and bonuses.

All working codes for Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2

Developers HotPot studios have added two new codes and made the number of working Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes four. These are useful and help you get gold, luck boost, and gems. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 in September 2022.

hujikj: Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of luck boost.

Redeem this code to get 20 minutes of luck boost. uqhdjs: Redeem this code to get 1,480 gold and 25 gems.

Redeem this code to get 1,480 gold and 25 gems. hotpot_old: Redeem this code to get 30 gems.

Redeem this code to get 30 gems. hotpot: Redeem this code to get 1,480 gold.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2

If you are having trouble redeeming these Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes, follow the easy steps below.

Launch Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 on your device.

Click on a small setting icon on the bottom right side of your screen.

A box to enter the code will appear.

Enter any of the above codes and enjoy the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2

Like many other Roblox games, Stone Miner Simulator is getting older and newer codes are added. At the same time, a few older codes also expire. Here are all the expired Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes.