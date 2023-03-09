Roblox Sword Race codes (March 2023)

Roblox Sword Race is a thrilling adventure game that allows you to become a powerful sword-wielding hero. You aim to make it to the finish line as quickly as possible while defeating slimes to gain speed. With various swords and pets to choose from, you can personalize your character and level up quickly.

In Roblox Sword Race, codes are an essential element that can help you progress faster and unlock new features in the game. These codes can be redeemed for various rewards, such as coins, boosts, and pets. Using these codes allows you to gain a significant advantage over other players.

Roblox Sword Race codes list

Working Roblox Sword Race codes

Anime — Reward: Luck Boost

— Reward: Luck Boost update5 — Reward: Luck Boost

— Reward: Luck Boost update4 — Reward: 2,000 Coins

— Reward: 2,000 Coins like5000 — Reward: 2,500 Coins

— Reward: 2,500 Coins welcome — Reward: 2,000 Coins

— Reward: 2,000 Coins like500 — Reward: Mythical Pet

— Reward: Mythical Pet winter — Reward: 1.5x Coin Boost

Expired Roblox Sword Race codes

There are no expired codes for Roblox Sword Race.

Roblox Sword Race: How to redeem codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Sword Race, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Sword Race on your device.

Click on the codes button on the right.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any code there and redeem it to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Sword Race codes

You can join the game’s Discord server to get more Roblox Sword Race codes. The server is a hub for the game’s community, where players can connect with each other, share tips and strategies, and stay up to date with the latest codes, news, and updates.

Why are my Roblox Sword Race codes not working

If your Roblox Sword Race codes are not working, there could be a few reasons. Firstly, it’s possible that you made an error when typing in the code, so be sure to double-check that you entered it correctly. Secondly, some codes have a limited redemption period and may have expired if not used in time.

How to get more free rewards in Roblox Sword Race

If you want more free rewards in Roblox Sword Race, there are a few ways. You can join the game’s official Roblox group and go to the chest in the lobby that rewards you for it. Additionally, the game has daily rewards you can claim by clicking on the daily button on the right. These rewards may include coins, boosts, swords, and pets.

What is Roblox Sword Race?

Roblox Sword Race is an action-packed game that puts you in the shoes of a sword-wielding warrior. The game’s objective is to reach the end of the racecourse as fast as possible while defeating slimes to get speed. The game also features a wide range of swords and pets to choose from, allowing you to customize your character.