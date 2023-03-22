Smite Season of Hope Update 10.3 patch notes – All item buffs, nerfs, and healing changes

The next season for Smite has arrived, the Season of Hope, and it will be showcasing alongside patch 10.3 This will be a hefty patch where healing has been under heavy examination by the development team, and they’re hoping to make some substantial changes to the system. There are also a handful of god and item changes that are happening, especially for every healing in the game. Here’s what you need to know about the Smite Season of Hope 10.3 Patch Notes.

Season of Hope | 10.3 Update Notes

NEW BATTLE PASS: DUALITY

Battle Pass Changes

Increased Levels from 60 to 90

Battle Passes now last 11 to 14 weeks

This is not a prestige pass, just a bigger battle pass

Battle Pass levels are purchasable now instead of Battle Points

Battle Pass Quests must now be completed within the week they release Trying to reward more consistent play, as opposed to saving it all for the end

More Skins Paid track only 3 Alternate colors of new skins in this Battle Pass

2 Additional Cosmetics

PRICE CHANGE FROM base 600 to 800 gems and premium 1200 to 1400 gems

Paid Battle Pass Track now includes 200 more earnable gems

Battle Pass Items

Battle Pass: Duality (800 Gems)

Battle Pass: Duality Plus (1400 Gems)

Paid Track Items: Lich Lord Ah Muzen Cab Arcane Wizard Zeus Witch of the Mire Nox Arcane Charmer Zeus Lich Reborn Ah Muzen Cab Witch of the Wood Nox Cutesy Arcane Wizard Avatar Duality Loading Frame Hopeful Player Title Lich Lord Announcer Pack Lich Lord Avatar Candle Ward Skin Wizard Symbol Jump Stamp Mystical Smoke Level Up Skin Duality Global Emote Witch of the Mire Announcer Pack Witch Skull Jump Stamp

Free Track Items Lifebringer King Arthur Witch of the Mire Avatar Wizard’s Death Death Stamp Frost Lich Recall Skin Duality Music Theme Hollow Player Title



COMMUNITY CALENDAR EVENT

The Community Celebration Event is back! Make sure to log in and play 1 match every day for the next two weeks to claim a reward! Claim 6 days of the Community Celebration event and unlock the Witch Seeker Amaterasu Skin!

Event Items RaCake Jump Stamp | @NekomataCoffee Pixeltoskr Jump Stamp | @IsaacJBear Lets GOOO! Global Emote | @CaptChrono KuKuPuffs Global Emote | @BielBeaw Awilix! Avatar | @dappio_art Xbal! Avatar | @Bomine_ Celebrate! Avatar | @vvaspam Ne Zha Avatar | @ZYZY88888

With a brand new Witch Seeker Amaterasu Tier 3 Skin for FREE!

HOPE REBORN EVENT

Welcome to the Hope Reborn Event! There will be 3 chapters in this event spanning over 3 updates. Each chapter has a Chest containing 5 skins and a Cosmetic Bundle. Roll from the chest or directly purchase the Skin from the store.

Purchasing any item from a chapter will unlock that chapter’s quests which reward Gems and a Season of Hope chest. Make sure to hit START on your quests in the quest tab!

Unlocking all items from the Hope Reborn event will unlock the Unlimited Leading Lady Aphrodite Skin!

Event Items: Leading Lady Aphrodite Leading Lady Recall Skin Leading Lady Jump Stamp Elven Enchanter Morgan Le Fay Annihilator Martichoras Business Dog Anubis Fenrawr XD Fenrir Voidsworn Surtr Cryomech Ymir Voidsworn Announcer Pack Cottage Flame Global Emote



QUALITY OF LIFE

Martichoras This god has received an additional pass to update its artistic features, with a focus on its texture. Martichoras and all skins will have a noticeable increase in the detail on the wings, fur, and hair.

Commendations Update Decreased the time limit for player to commend the same player twice from 24 hours to 12 minutes. Players can now party up and commend eachother after every match (assuming the 12 minute length limit is met) Commendations at the end of the match will now only have 1 type instead of 3 types. This still contributes equally to the commendation reward progress. Commending a player will now give you an option to invite them to a party.

Split Ranked Rewards 15 Wins – This will now be a Godlike Chest – the previous quests were awarding an older chest that wasn’t being updated. The Godlike Chest has been expanded to offer more content, including newer released items and higher tier rewards, and will be updated periodically moving forward. 50 Wins – This will now be 100 gems, increased from the previous 50 gems per split.



THE HUD UPDATE

SMITE’s in-game HUD has received a full rework in its Art, Engineering, and Design

This Includes All On-Screen UI Elements while in a match The Item Shop Scoreboard (Tab Screen) Top Stats (T Screen) Death Recap (Y Screen) Ability Summary (K Screen) The HUD Editor

Our primary goals were Provide a more sleek and modern visual design to SMITE’s gameplay HUD Focus on the in-game experience first. HUD update has taken priority over any out-of-game Client UI updates. Provide a multitude of Quality of Life Updates that apply to all platforms SMITE is played on. Significantly change the HUD for Console Platforms to provide a better experience with the lessons learned from the PC HUD. Optimize the HUD for the PC Platform by focusing on QoL and Art updates. Minimize the amount of massive changes that could disrupt muscle memory.

Many new Features have been added to each section of the HUD All On-Screen UI Elements while in a match Improved Cooldown Visuals on Abilities and Relics A new Kill Feed element Chat Improvements The Item Shop Changes to Layout, Spacing, and Art PC Players will notice minimal changes from old HUD to new HUD Console Players will now have the same item shop as PC, a significantly bigger change Improved Glyph Purchase Flow More item filters – Healing Reduction, Healing Bolstering Ability to filter by multiple categories at once (ex: only show items with Magical Power AND HP on them) Scoreboard (Tab Screen) Gold Fury and Fire Giant Kill Tracking Kill Bounty Tracking Killstreak Tracking Improved Player Stats Preview when selecting the God Portrait Death Recap (Y Screen) New Death Recap Screen Layout to better highlight who killed you and how. Breakdown of Damage by sources, and types. Displaying CC Effects, and their source Individual scrolling per enemy god Ability Summary (K Screen) Ability Description Scrolling Redefined all abilities to have a specific “Ability Type” that clarifies the core features of the ability. The HUD Editor Full Console Support Ability to Preview Your Change More HUD elements will be individually editable Additional HUD Element Options (Horizontal/Vertical Allied and Enemy God Picture)

HUD Skins Equipped HUD Skins will temporarily display default HUD art instead of the skinned art. Existing HUD Skins will be updated in the future to display on the new HUD. These will be described in Update notes as they become available. This also means new HUD Skins will be possible!



BUG FIXES

UI Fixed an issue where Teammate Relic and Shard cooldowns were not visible on the scoreboard Fixed an issue where surrendering would show unintended input text when using gamepad on PC Fixed an issue with the boosters in the Pick Your Own chests. Players can now redeem multiple boosters in these chests Fixed an issue with the Charity Champion player title not showing in-game Fixed an issue where players could type some system commands in the pre-match lobby that were meant for Practice modes only



Item Store

Fixed an issue where old Blessings and Boots would sometimes show up in the Item Store Fixed an issue where Dominance wasn’t showing under the Penetration filter in the Item Store Fixed an issue with Auto-Buy not fully buying all items and relics Fixed an issue where Auto-Buy would default to purchasing Carapace Shard



Localization

Fixed an issue with the True Damage wording text in Spanish Fixed an issue where the item stats on Caduceus Club were appearing as Undefined in Spanish Fixed an issue with the Critical Strike item tree missing a title description in Spanish Fixed an issue with the inconsistency of tooltip abbreviations for Crowd Control and Cooldown Reduction in Spanish



Gods

Surtr Fixed an issue where he could walk through enemy Conquest base doors

Artio Fixed an issue where the heal from Energy Surge wasn’t proccing certain interactions from healing items or God abilities Fixed an issue with her Shapeshift ability not applying the correct Invigoration stacks when changing stances

Aphrodite Fixed an issue where the mana heal from her Kiss ability would proc Fae-Blessed Hoops passive

Anhur Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his Disperse ability was displaying old values

Chronos Fixed an issue where his Accelerate ability was providing more movement speed than intended

Cliodhna Fixed an issue where Banshee’s Wail was doing more damage than intended when used inside a wall Updated the tooltip on her ultimate ability to mention traps can be destroyed by basic attacks Fixed an issue where her passive would proc her own Prophetic Cloak Physical stacks

Martichoras Fixed an issue with his ultimate ability where he could get into a broken state where he was permanently immune and couldn’t fire abilities Fixed an issue with Spartan Flag and his Poisoned Barb ability proccing too many times Fixed an issue where Axe of Animosity was applying on each tick of his Venom Basic Attacks

Fenrir Fixed an issue where Brutalize was following Martichoras through his ultimate ability

Lancelot Fixed an issue with where he could get into a state where he was able to double cast his ultimate ability

Maui Fixed an issue where his passive was interrupting knockback immune targets

Tyr Updated the tooltip on his passive to mention Roots to reflect the new types of Hard Crowd Control

Horus Added a buff bar icon for his ultimate ability to display the shield effect duration and updated his tooltip to mention how long the shield lasts for himself and allies

Ne Zha Updated the tooltip on his Flaming Spear ability to mention he heals himself based on stacks from his passive

Poseidon Updated the tooltip on his Trident ability to mention his basic attacks apply ability damage and trigger ability on-hit effects. Added ability damage scaling text.

Ao Kuang Fixed an issue where the tooltip of his Wild Storm ability wasn’t matching in-game mana values

Ymir Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his Ice Wall ability was displaying old values

Danzaburou Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his passive was displaying old values

Sun Wukong Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his Master’s Will ability was missing attack speed slow text

Cerberus Fixed an issue where the tooltip on his ultimate ability didn’t mention it activates his heads for Paralyzing Spit

Tiamat Updated the tooltip of her passive to mention the healing does not proc item effects

Neith Fixed an issue with the VXG emote on her Basscannon skin



BALANCE LIVE WITH THE 10.3 UPDATE – MARCH 28

Game Modes

All Game Modes

This change affects all SMITE game modes, and should help in a variety of situations. Year 10 has increased the amount of kills in the average match, especially in Conquest. Kills can be quite valuable, so we are adjusting their scaling factors to make them more impactful when a fed player is killed. We are also adding an additional shutdown bonus that benefits the whole team more. Taking down that opponent with the big kill streak will now have a reward that matches the challenge.

All Game Modes Player kill XP reward changes Decreased the amount of XP for killing lower level players Penalty modifier increased from 0.1 to 0.2 (killing player more than 4 levels below you will no longer award XP) Increased the amount of XP for killing higher level players Bonus modifier increased from 0.25 to 0.4 (killing player 1 level higher = 12% increase, 2 levels higher = 20% increase, 7 levels higher = 40% increase)

Shutdown bonus changes Receiving the Shutdown accolade now gives a bonus, similar to First Blood GP Grants +200 XP and +50 Gold All 4 teammates receive Assist rewards, even if they are out-of-range or dead



Slash Increased setup time from 60 to 75 seconds

Arena This mode will now use the Roman Arena Art Set

Assault Assault Reroll will now be 1 Gem or 50 Favor The Following Gods have been added to the Assault Healer Tiers as Tier 3 Healers – Meaning if rolled their opponents will also have a tier 3 healer Eset Cthulhu Artio

Ranked Reset 10.3 – Year 10 Season 2 Ranked Players at all MMR values will have some sort of reset applied to them in Ranked Conquest, Ranked Joust, and Ranked Duel. Capped MMR 3500 players will be reset to 3000, and this effect gets proportionally weaker down the MMR Scale. Players close to 1500 will notice only a very slight reset. Masters and GM Will be reset to Diamond 1 All other Ranks will retain their current rank, and it will update after the first match depending on their new MMR after a win or loss + the reset.

Conquest

Year 10 Season 1 Conquest is off to a strong start. We are seeing less early-surrenders, more kills, and a lot of strong interest in the game mode. For Season 2 we aim to bring some new tactics to the map for a fresh feel, while also addressing some of the role balance concerns around the map. Our core goals for this update were discussed in the previous blog post that can be found . We recommend reading that for a high level description, but most of those goals will be restated here in the various sections of this Update Notes.

Art Environment With the dust settled from Surtr’s ascension, the Conquest map begins to regrow and flourish. The map has undergone multiple art updates to feature a variety of glowing plant life, pools of water, and an entirely new skybox. This update will also include the Spectator View Alternate Art set for this map that adjusts and lowers various environment pieces that can block the spectator camera view.

Jungle Path Layout Multiple adjustments have been made to the jungle paths. The rocks around the Back Harpy camps in all 4 map quadrants have been changed to allow for quicker pathing between camps and lanes. This also results in slightly more open space for team fights directly North or South of the Fire Giant and Gold Fury Pits Various walls around the Jungle have been lowered to help visibility.

Cyclops Thieves’ Stash

This Season’s new mechanic is the Cyclops Thieves! These are a larger version of the Cyclops Rogues from Season 1, and they now have their own dedicated camp. This camp has a new type of dynamic gold reward that scales depending on how ahead or behind your team is compared to your opponents. This unique reward makes this camp especially valuable, so players should prioritize it highly when clearing, and it will also be a likely target for invades from the leading team.

Back Harpies on the Gold Fury side of the map have been replaced with a Cyclops Camp, which spawns extra treasure chests for the team that is behind in overall Gold 1 Bonus Chest spawns for every 1000 Gold your team is behind, up to a maximum of 5 Chests Destroying a chest awards 10 Team Gold plus 1.6% of your team’s gold deficit, up to a maximum of 500 Team Gold Invading and destroying an enemy’s chest awards nothing

Team Gold awarded by a Bonus Chest is distributed unevenly across all teammates 40% goes to the teammate with the least amount of Gold 30% goes to the teammate with the 2nd least amount of Gold 30% is split equally among the remaining 3 teammates

The Cyclops NPCs in the camp have the same stats and rewards as Back Harpies This camp does not spawn Roaming Harpies Respawns every 2 minutes

Back Harpies

This change might look simple but it has a huge impact on the map. The first effect it will have is changing the level 1 starts. Killing this camp in the same way as before will no longer grant players level 2 before the wave. This will also have a big impact on Junglers, and sometimes Mids, who will now need to show up to clear the camp 2x as often or will risk losing some farm efficiency. We are generally happy that there is more pvp combat on the 10.1 map, but we wanted to specifically address Junglers and challenge them more in their gank timing vs farm timing.

Decreased respawn timer from 4 to 2 minutes

Elder Harpy Decreased base XP Reward from 40 to 20 Decreased base Gold Reward from 24 to 12

Small Harpy Decreased base XP Reward from 24 to 12 Decreased base Gold Reward from 16 to 8



Fire Giant Adjusted the Ring of Fire radius to more closely match the Fire Giant’s actual leash radius Fire Giant Buff Decreased the duration of Fire Giant’s Might and Fire Giant’s Rage (Enhanced) from 4 minutes to 3 minutes Fire Giant’s Might Decreased Healing per second from 0.8% of your max health to 0.6% (Decreased Healing from 4% of Max Health every 5s to 3% of Max Health every 5s) Increased Magical Power granted from 70 to 85 Increased Physical Power granted from 50 to 60 Fire Giant’s Rage (Enhanced) Decreased Healing per second from 0.8% of your max health to 0.6% (Decreased Healing from 4% of Max Health every 5s to 3% of Max Health every 5s) Increased Magical Power granted from 100 to 110 Increased Physical Power granted from 65 to 70

Gold Fury Will now attack and damage close-range enemies that attempt to body block it Increased Movement Speed from 325 to 400

Pyromancer Will now attack and damage close-range enemies that attempt to body block it

Bastions Increased base Max Health from 1200 to 1500

Tier 1 Tower We are adjusting the Tier 1 Towers to protect laners more from ganks, and making an inverse change to keep tower clear vs minions at the same speed as always. Increased Physical Power from 215 to 235 Decreased Physical Damage Scaling vs Minions from 140% to 130%

Tier 2 Tower Decreased Physical Damage Scaling vs Minions from 140% to 130%

Roaming Back Harpies With the change to back harpy camps and respawn timers, we also needed to adjust the rules of roaming harpies. These will now spawn multiple harpies at a single time – the midpoint of the camps respawn timer – and we are also adding more harpies roaming through more locations to add more contestable farm. Disabled hit reactions on these minions 2 Roaming Harpies spawn halfway through the respawn timer of Back Harpies (60 seconds after the camp is cleared)

NEW Roaming Mid Harpies 2 Roaming Harpies spawn halfway through the respawn timer of Mid Harpies (45 seconds after the camp is cleared) These roaming harpies split off, one roaming towards Chaos-side, the other towards Order-side They path around the Gold Fury or Fire Giant pit on their respective side of the map

Mid Harpies This change is a significant decrease in farm for Jungle and Mid, who are currently clearly ahead of the other roles on the map. Some of this farm can be made up from the roaming harpies. Removed 1 Mid Harpy from each camp



Purple Buff Camp This is primarily a Mage ADC nerf hidden within the Conquest Map balance section, but it still makes the most sense to put it here. – Purple Buff Decreased Magical Basic Attack Damage from 15 to 10

Silver Buff Scorpion

There has been a lot of discussion about Solo Lane, especially in the high rank and SPL communities. We wanted to add more value to this lane to help Solos keep even with the rest of the map, and also to make each fight between Solos themselves more meaningful. Winning the neutral farm and invading buff camps will both be more valuable, and the Totem will aura will create a lot more kill potential. Increased base XP Reward from 40 to 55 Increase base Gold Reward from 20 to 40

Blue Buff Camp Buff Holder (Elder Satyr) Increased base XP Reward from 70 to 95 Increased base Gold Reward from 44 to 52 Buff Guard (Mini) Increased base XP Reward from 28 to 35 Increased base Gold Reward from 14 to 20

Totem Totem Buff Reward Capturing the Totem once again grants its reward buff to all Gods on the team Totem Damage Aura Increase damage output buff from 10% to 15% Increase the area of the damage buff area from 40 to 45



Healing Update

Goals Healing is a powerful effect in SMITE. We wanted to do a more in-depth and detail driven approach to adjust the balance of healing in SMITE With all changes combined, we expect to see lower healing numbers overall, but more player control over healing. It will be less likely to heal by huge amounts, but also more rare to have healing reduced to 0%. Healing Gods and Items will have more utility and additional effects instead of relying entirely on healing.

Action Plan Healing abilities will no longer have Power Scaling on any gods. Aphrodite and Hel will receive level based scaling on their healing. Other gods will have no scaling, only ranking up an ability or buying Healing Increase items will increase their healing. Gods and Items across the game will receive nerfs to their healing abilities, lifesteal stats, and similar effects – by roughly 30%. The scaling changes are included in this calculation. Most God and Items will receive buffs to their non-healing abilities and stats in order to compensate for these nerfs. Gods more reliant on healing will receive more intense buffs and changes to their non-healing effects. Gods who needed nerfs already will receive healing nerfs and nothing else to compensate. Some New/Reworked items will allow players to increase their healing through builds, others will add more unique item effects that trigger on successful heals. Healing Reduction on God Abilities and Items will be reduced by a small amount See the Gods and Item changes section for the specific numbers and changes related to these points

System Changes The “Brawling” System, has been removed from the game. Players will no longer have 40% decreased healing when they haven’t recently engaged in God vs God combat. Healing Reduction will now be capped at 80% Reduction on the afflicted target. Gods like Serqet, Odin, and Osiris will be the only exception and have unique text to describe that their abilities prevent healing entirely. Physical Lifesteal cap has been decreased from 100% to 50% Magical Lifesteal cap has been decreased from 65% to 40% Shield Reduction Items will be introduced in this Update, and will apply debuffs to enemies that reduce the amount of shield HP of any shields applied to them while the debuff is active. Shield Reduction has a cap of 80% Reduction on future shields applied on the afflicted target.



Healing Items

Items like Breastplate of Regrowth and Lotus Sickle are the ideal healing items. We have seen these items maintain a reasonable pick rate for years, while generally avoiding frustration cases. For this Healing Update we are introducing more items like these to give healers more options. We are also keeping and buffing the traditional healing increase items, and even introducing a few new ways to boost healing numbers in conditional ways. We specifically avoided giving a large amount of healing% increase to new items. We want to keep control over the max amount of healing in SMITE and keep away from what we have described as “true healers.

New Healing Bolstering Items These items provide a new way to increase your healing, or add more utility to heals These items are contained within two new healing related item trees, 1 for Physical Gods, and 1 for Magical Gods



Magical Healing Tree

Magical Gods tend to rely on healing their teammates more than Physical gods who generally rely on self-healing. These item trees are tuned with those differences in mind. Each tree has 2 new items. Rod of Asclepius is going to now buff only the owners Healing “dealt” as opposed to affecting the whole team, and it’s also going to provide a spicy new CDR aura, a very powerful effect. Rejuvenating Heart is the item for players who want to go all in on big heals, but they’ll need to work for it by building stacks in combat with other gods. And finally, we wanted to introduce a more aggressive and sinister item that works with healers. Last Gasp can give a big power buff to the owner to help them turn a fight as long as they heal allies who are at low HP.

T1 – RESTORING WAND

650g

+ 15 Magical Power

+ 50 Health

+ 50 Mana

T2 – ROD OF HEALING

1350g

+55 Magical Power

+75 Health

+75 Mana

REWORK – ROD OF ASCLEPIUS

2600g

+ 90 Magical Power

+ 250 Health

+ 250 Mana

PSV – Healing Dealt is increased by 30%.

AURA – Allied gods within 30 units have 10% CDR

NEW – REJUVENATING HEART

2450

+ 70 Magical Power

+ 300 Health

+ 300 Mana

PSV – Successfully hitting enemy gods with Basic attacks and Abilities provides a stack of 6% Healing Dealt that is consumed by the next Ability heal used. Max 8 stacks. You may only gain one stack per god hit per ability.

NEW – LAST GASP

2400

+ 100 Magical Power

+ 200 Health

+ 200 Mana

+ 15 Magical Penetration

PSV – After healing an ally with an ability you gain 10 Magical Power per 10% of their missing Health for 6s. This effect can only occur once every 10s.

The Physical Tree has the same configuration, but with effects that cater more to physical gods, mostly warriors. Caduceus Club has the same shift as Rod of Asclepius, but has a CCR and Movement Speed aura instead for maximum persistence. Vital Amplifier can build up basic attack power, and works especially well on heals with low cooldown or multiple ticks. Sekhmet’s Scepter rewards staying in the fight, giving CDR as you take hits after a heal.

Physical Healing Tree Fortified Scepter in the Magical Power + HP Tree has been renamed to Fortified Staff to avoid confusion with this item tree.



T1 – BLESSED SCEPTER

700g

+ 10 Physical Power

+ 50 Health

+ 5 MP5

T2 – SPLENDID SCEPTER

1300g

+ 20 Physical Power

+ 100 Health

+ 10 MP5

REWORK – CADUCEUS CLUB

2400g

+ 30 Physical Power

+ 250 Health

+ 20 MP5

+ 10% CDR

PSV – Healing Dealt is increased by 30%.

AURA – Allied gods within 70 units have 10% CCR and 4% MS

NEW – VITAL AMPLIFIER

2450g

+ 40 Physical Power

+ 200 Health

+ 15 MP5

+ 20% Attack Speed

PSV – After healing yourself or an allied god with an ability you gain 10% Attack Speed and 5% Basic Attack Damage for 6s, stacking 3 times.

NEW – SEKHMET’S SCEPTER

2500g

+ 45 Physical Power

+ 200 Health

+ 15 MP5

+ 10% CDR

PSV – After healing yourself or an allied god with an ability, for the next 6s each time you damage an enemy god your non-ultimate abilities’ cooldowns are reduced by 0.5s. This reduction can only occur once per second and the effect may only occur once every 12s.

With all of the healing changes, shields stand to gain a lot of power. We did not nerf shields game-wide in the way we nerfed healing, but we are introducing these new counter items that will decrease shields as they are applied and also provide the item owners with other bonuses. This is a niche effect, so we only are creating 1 new item that focuses on the effect alone. Erosion will be a very specific counter item but an important option to keep in the game even if it’s somewhat under-utilized. We are also adding this effect to Gem of Isolation and Envenomed Deathbringer to make sure DPS gods each have an option for countering shields. Envenomed Deathbringers changes are especially important because the item is also gaining Healing Reduction and will become the primary anti-heal item for Hunters, but will also be losing the damage-dealt debuff as a tradeoff.

New Anti-Shield Oriented Items With the nerfing of healing, we run the risk of seeing an increased priority on HP Shields, so we are introducing a new set of items that can counter those shields by decreasing their size as they are applied.



NEW – EROSION

2350g

+ 30 Physical Protection

+ 30 Magical Protection

+ 350 Health

PSV – Every time an enemy within 30 units gains a shield, you gain 15% Movement Speed for 4s. This effect can only occur once every 10s.

AURA – Any Shields applied on enemy gods within 30 units will be reduced by 30%.

REWORK – GEM OF ISOLATION

PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging abilities will move 30% Slower and will have Shields applied on them reduced by 50% for 2.5 seconds. This can only occur once every 10 seconds.

REWORK – ENVENOMED DEATHBRINGER GLYPH

GLYPH – Critical hits on enemy gods afflict them with poison for 3s. This poison slows them by 10%, reduces their healing by 35% and Shields applied on them are reduced by 50%. Increased duration Removed dmg reduction debuff Added healing reduction Added shielding reduction

Lifesteal Items Shards and Relics (all nerfs)



These shards and relics are all being nerfed to keep in line with the healing change goals for this patch. These relics were also generally some of the more popular and powerful ones, so we feel like a nerf alone is appropriate. We expect these relics to still be considered viable options.

CLAW SHARD

Decreased Lifesteal from 20% to 15% and 10% Physical Ability Lifesteal to 8%

CLOAK OF MEDITATION

Decreased Healing per tick from 10 + 3% of missing health to 8 + 2% of missing health

Mana gain is unaffected

GREATER CLOAK OF MEDITATION

Decreased Healing per tick from 10 + 3% of missing health to 8 + 2% of missing health

Mana gain is unaffected

CLOAK OF ASCETIC

Decreased Healing per tick from 30 + 4% of missing health to 20 + 3% of missing health

Mana gain is unaffected

CLOAK OF THE AVATAR

Decreased Healing per tick from 30 + 4% of missing health to 20 + 3% of missing health

Mana gain is unaffected

SUNDERING SIPHON

Decreased healing amount from 50% of the damage dealt to 40% of the damage dealt

Starter Items and Upgrades

Starter items have some big changes, some in regards to healing and some others are important buffs or nerfs for key roles. We will split out the dev notes for this section to help call attention to these various changes.

DEATH’S TOLL SHIFT

In general, this update provides a lot of buffs and power shifts to Hunters, whose viability is still constantly in question. Death’s Embrace relied too much on huge amounts of healing, so it has an entirely new CDR-based effect in its passive. Gilded Arrow and its upgrades had little to no lifesteal on them, but these were specifically buffed to help improve Hunters.

Increased Physical Power from 15 to 18

Decreased healing Trigger from 2 + 0.4% of your Maximum Health to 2 + 0.2% of your maximum health

DEATH’S EMBRACE SHIFT

Decrease the Health restored when Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack from 2% to 1.4%

Added On successful enemy basic attack hit – reduce all non-ultimate active cooldowns by 0.33s PASSIVE – Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack restores 1.4% of your Health, 2% of your Mana and reduces your active non-Ultimate Cooldowns by 0.33s. Basic Attacks that deal damage in an AoE restore less health (75% for Melee Attacks, 50% for Ranged Attacks) for each enemy hit after the first and only count once for the Cooldown reduction effect.



DEATH’S TEMPER BUFF

Increased the amount of stacks gained from a kill or assist on a god from 5 to 10

LEATHER COWL SHIFT

Decreased Cost from 700 to 650

Increased Physical Power from 15 to 18

Decreased Lifesteal from 7% to 4%

Increased Attack Speed from 7% to 10%

HUNTER’S COWL SHIFT

Increased Physical Power from 60 to 70

Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

Increased Attack Speed from 15% to 20%

LEADER’S COWL SHIFT

Increased Physical Power from 50 to 70

Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

Increased Attack Speed from 15% to 20%

GILDED ARROW BUFF

Increased Bonus Gold Gain from the passive from 3 to 4

DIAMOND ARROW BUFF

Increase Health from 100 to 150

Added +10% Penetration (Physical and Magical)

ORNATE ARROW BUFF

Increased Basic Attack Damage from 60 to 70

Increased Physical Critical Strike Chance from 5% to 15%

BLUESTONE PENDANT NERF

This item has continued to cause a lot of discussions, and will likely still need more follow-up changes, but for now, we are applying a few nerfs to make sure the item is dominating across 3 different roles. We also see this nerf as an important reduction in proc damage, especially when built by Junglers. We hope the Conquest changes and other items will help warriors in various ways to offset these nerfs.

Decreased total damage from 48 to 40

BLUESTONE BROOCH NERF

Decreased total base damage from 180 to 160

Decreased current health damage from 15% to 12%

Warrior’s Axe is getting the simple healing decrease, and Sundering Axe is getting a partial revert after the huge nerf from last update. This buff should help Warriors stay threatening through the late game

Decreased Health and Mana restore from 30 + 1.5 per level to 20 + 1 per level Damage kept the same

SUNDERING AXE BUFF

Increased damage from protection scaling from 1% to 1.5%

This item can no longer trigger its bonus damage off of other item damage, and will only trigger on Ability damage.

BUMBA’S DAGGER SHIFT

The Jungler items are all healing shifts, but they also bring a lot of power and potential to the items. In Year 10, Junglers are less reliant on the sustain, so losing this healing is not much of a nerf. In return, they gain power on other key combat stats, which should help these options all look more attractive to build.

Increased Physical Power from 7 to 10

Increased Magical Power from 12 to 15

Decreased Health restoration from 10% to 8%

BUMBA’S SPEAR SHIFT

Decreased Health restoration from 10% to 8%

BUMBA’S HAMMER SHIFT

Increased Physical Power from 50 to 60

Increased Magical Power from 70 to 80

Decreased Health restoration from 100 to 80

MANIKIN SCEPTER SHIFT

Increased Power scaling from 5% to 7%

Decreased Health restore from 3% to 2.5%

MANIKIN MACE NERF

Decreased Health restore from 3% to 2.5%

EYE OF THE JUNGLE BUFF

Increased Physical Power from 10 to 15

Increased Magical Power from 20 to 30

SEER OF THE JUNGLE BUFF

Increased Physical Power from 65 to 70

Increased Magical Power from 95 to 100

Increased Physical Protection from 35 to 40

SENTINEL’S GIFT NERF

Guardian Starters are all getting the standard healing nerfs, we think this will be fair within the realm of decreased healing and will not dissuade Supports from building these items.

Decreased Health restore from 15 to 12

SENTINEL’S BOON NERF

Decreased Health restore from 4 to 3

BENEVOLENCE NERF

Decreased Health restore from 0.75% to 0.6%

PROTECTOR’S MASK NERF

Decreased Health restore from 15 to 12

WAR FLAG NERF

Decreased Health restore from 5 to 4

WAR BANNER NERF

Decreased Health restore from 1.25% to 1%

VAMPIRIC SHROUD SHIFT

This specific Mage starter focuses entirely on lifesteal and self healing, so it definitely required the shift. With healing being more rare this item could be a huge source of sustain, boosting its meta share in Solo or Mid. Players will need some time to experiment with it before we re-evaluate its design.

Decreased cost from 700 to 650

Increased Magical Power from 30 to 35

Increased MP5 from 7 to 10

Decreased Lifesteal from 7% to 4%

Decreased Health restore from 4 to 3

BLOOD-SOAKED SHROUD SHIFT

Increased Magical Power from 95 to 110

Increased Health from 300 to 350

Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

Decreased Health restore from 1.5% to 1.2%

SACRIFICIAL SHROUD SHIFT

Increased Magical Power from 115 to 125

Increased Physical Protection from 40 to 50

Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

Decreased health cost from 5% to 3%

Physical Lifesteal Items (All Shifts)

This set of items follow our standard healing shift. All of these items are losing some amount of lifesteal, but gaining other aggressive stats. Hunter items are often affected in big ways by small power adjustments, so we expect there to be some possibilities for new builds and this will also increase Hunter DPS overall.

SPIKED GAUNTLET

Increased Physical Power from 5 to 7

Decreased Lifesteal from 5% to 2%

CURSED GAUNTLET

Increased Physical Power from 20 to 25

Decreased Lifesteal from 7% to 4%

DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET

Increased Physical Power from 30 to 35

Added .2 Physical Penetration per stack

Decreased stacking Lifesteal from .2% to .1%

Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

Decreased Physical Penetration on evolve from 10 to 5 (Net is still 15 instead of 10)



EVOLVED DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET

Increased Physical Power from 65 to 70

Increased Physical Penetration from 10 to 15

Decreased Lifesteal from 25% to 15%

BLOODFORGE

Added 10% Attack Speed to this item

Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

BOUND GAUNTLET

Increased Physical Power from 15 to 20

Decreased Lifesteal from 10% to 6%

SOUL EATER

Increased Physical Power from 25 to 30

Decreased Lifesteal from 10% to 6%

Decreased Lifesteal from 5% Ability Lifesteal to 2.5%

Increased Physical Power on evolve from 15 to 20

EVOLVED SOUL EATER

Increased Physical Power from 40 to 50

Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

Decreased Lifesteal from 20% Ability to 10%

ASI

Increased Physical Power from 50 to 55

Decreased Lifesteal from 20% to 12%

Decreased Lifesteal from 25% passive to 15%

Magical Lifesteal Items

Mages have a lot of the usual shifts, but also a few clear nerfs mixed in. The Mage ADC items are getting another round of direct nerfs. Soul Gem is also getting a net nerf, by most considerations, as a popular and strong item that contributes to the proc damage build. Bancrofts will be full power active at higher HP thresholds, and Typhons will now e a 20% pen option, making both items especially interesting even given their large lifesteal nerfs.

TELKHINES RING NERF

Decreased Lifesteal from 10% to 6%

POLYNOMICON NERF

Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%

SPEAR OF THE MAGUS SHIFT

Increase passive from 7.5% to 9% and duration from 7s to 8s

Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%

TINY TRINKET SHIFT

Increased Magical Power from 20 to 25

Decreased Lifesteal from 6% to 4%

ENCHANTED TRINKET SHIFT

Increased Magical Power from 30 to 35

Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%

PYTHAGOREM’S PIECE SHIFT

Increased Magical Power from 40 to 50

Decreased Lifesteal from 12% + 12/10% to 8 + 8/6%

SOUL GEM SHIFT

Increased Cost from 2300 to 2400

Increased Magical Power from 80 to 90

Decreased Lifesteal from 12% to 8%

Decreased Magical Power Scaling damage from 25% to 20%

Decreased Healing from 30% of Magical Power to 15 + 5 per level

TALON TRINKET SHIFT

Increased Magical Power from 60 to 65

Decreased Lifesteal from 8% to 5%

BANCROFT’S TALON (AND CLAW / NIMBLE GLYPHS) SHIFT

Increased Mana from 150 to 200

Increased Passive floor from 25% to 40% Health

Decreased Lifesteal from 15% + 20% to 10% + 10%

TYPHON’S FANG SHIFT

Decreased Cost from 2800 to 2650

Increased Magical Power from 70 to 85

Increased Magical Penetration from 10% to 20%

Decreased Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

Decreased Healing from Lifesteal from 25% to 15%

General Item Balance

The final changes to this role are grouped here, as they didn’t quite fit into the previous sections. The Conquest changes healing item changes will create some important shifts in each role, but we still had more balance items to consider! Many of the items in these sections will extend to other roles as well, but we had to pick one for sorting reasons

Solo

Teleport is getting a cooldown nerf in order to raise the stakes in the Solo lane, we want it to be more rewarding to force your opponent back to base. They’re also getting some buffs to hammers to bring about some possible higher-power early-game builds. And finally, a nerf/shift to Oni Hunter’s Garb to continue to curb the number of %mitigations available to tanks in SMITE.

TELEPORT FRAGMENT NERF

Increased Cooldown from 200s to 220s

GREATER TELEPORT FRAGMENT NERF

Increased Cooldown from 160s to 180s

FROSTBOUND HAMMER BUFF

Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2350

Increased Physical Power from 30 to 35

Added to the description that this item is only available to Assassins and Warriors

RUNEFORGED HAMMER BUFF

Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2400

Decreased the Cooldown of the Passive Effect from 20s to 15s

ONI HUNTER’S GARB SHIFT

Increased Health from 150 to 200

Decreased damage mitigation per stack from 4% to 3%

Hunters

As we continue to work on Hunter viability, we are playing it safe. We have a variety of buffs for Hunters that will add to the many small shifts their items will see in this update. Fail-Not is picking up the debuff that Deathbringer dropped, Transcendence and Bladed Boomerang are seeing cost buffs, and Demon Blade is getting some key buffs to make sure the Crit path is viable.

FAIL-NOT

Added 10% damage output reduction to the debuff mark of this item

TRANSCENDENCE BUFF

Decreased Cost from 2600g to 2500g

DEMON BLADE BUFF

Increased Physical Power from 25 to 30

Increased passive Attack Speed from 10% to 15%

BLADED BOOMERANG BUFF

Decreased cost from 2500 to 2350

GRIFFONWING EARRINGS BUFF

Increased Physical Power from 45 to 55

Support

This is a bit of a light update for Supports, although many gods will be adjusted heavily for the role. These changes here were more of a bit of upkeep to make sure all Support starter item upgrades have an additional gold source.

HEROISM BUFF

This item now has “You gain 8 GP5 if you have the lowest gold on your team.”

SPARTAN FLAG BUFF

This item now has “You gain 6 GP5 if you have the lowest gold on your team.”

Mage

Finally, we have Mages. The proc builds have received many nerfs over the past few updates, and we are targeting some new sources today with Divine Ruin (and the previously mentioned Soul Gem). In Addition to those proc nerfs we wanted to buff some of the items that rely less on procs, especially Doom Orb and Spear of Desolation.

DIVINE RUIN NERF

Decreased Magical Power Scaling damage from 20% to 10%

ROD OF TAHUTI BUFF

Increased Magical Power from 135 to 150

Increased passive floor from 50 to 60%

CALAMITOUS ROD OF TAHUTI

Increased Magical Power from 135 to 150

Increased passive floor from 50 to 60%

PERFECTED ROD OF TAHUTI

Increased Magical Power from 135 to 150

Increased passive floor from 50 to 60%

DOOM ORB BUFF

Removed Mana

Added 10% Magical Penetration

Increased Movement Speed from 4% to 6%

CURSED ORB BUFF

Removed Mana

Added 5% Magical Penetration

SPEAR OF DESOLATION BUFF

Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2350

TEAM HEALER GOD BALANCE

This first section of god balance will focus on the gods with the most team healing. Gods are listed in order of the intensity of their team healing. The second half of the god balance section will list gods alphabetically and include all the rest of the roster who has any form of healing, most self-healers, and lifesteal gods.

APHRODITE

KISS

This ability now deals 40/60/80/100/120 (+25% of your Magical Power) damage to enemy gods

Aphrodite now shares 50% of her MP5 and 20% of her Physical and Magical Protections with her soul mate, instead of sharing a portion of her Mana Regeneration

LOVE BIRDS

Decreased Heal per tick from 10/17/24/31/38 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 9/12/15/18/21 + 2 per level

This ability now provides a flat 0.25s ability Cooldown reduction per tick to self and allies – Including on this ability

UNDYING LOVE

Using this ability provides self and ally the Jealousy effect for 5s Refresh not stack

Using this ability now provides 5s of the Jealousy Buff to Aphrodite and her Soul mate, Increasing their damage dealt by 8/11/14/17/20%

HEL

STANCE ATTUNEMENT

New Light Stance Passive – Hel now applies 8% Power Reduction to enemies in the aura radius instead of giving increased healing to allies. This effect scales up as she becomes attuned to the stance.

DECAY

Projectile now goes through walls

INSPIRE

Decreased Self Heal from 50/80/110/140/170 (+30% of your Magical Power) to 45/60/75/90/105 + 6.5 Per level

Decreased Ally Heal per tick from 8/12/16/20/24 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 7/9/11/13/15 + 1.1 Per level This also affects ally minion heal (50%) 3.5/4.5/5.5/6.5/7.5 + 0.55 per level

This ability now provides 20% Attack Speed to self and allies for the duration

SWITCH STANCES

Decreased Cooldown from 2s to 1s

YEMOJA

MENDING WATERS

Decreased Heal from: 30/55/80/105/130 (+15% of your Magical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100

Increased Shield Health from 30/55/80/105/130 to 30/60/90/120/150

Increased damage from 50/80/110/140/170 to 65/95/125/155/185 This also affects the shield damage



SYLVANUS

WISPS

Decreased Heal from 15/20/25/30/35 (+10% of your Magical Power) every 1s for 5s to 10/14/18/22/26 every 1s for 5s

Minions are Healed and Damaged for 25% of the amount Minions are unaffected by the initial bonus proc, should remain the 50% value

This ability does not proc seed pods on hitting minions

CHANG’E

MOONFLOWER DANCE

Decreased Heal from 50/70/90/110/130 (+30% of your Magical Power) to 40/80/120/160/200

Removed the Healing Reduction Debuff on this ability

RA

RA

SOLAR BLESSING

Decreased Heal per Tick from 10/20/30/40/50 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 12/24/36/48/60

Increased Protections Buff from 8/11/14/17/20 to 10/14/18/22/26

Increased Physical Power Buff from 8/11/14/17/20 to 10/14/18/22/26

Increased Magical Power Buff from 14/18/22/26/30 to 15/20/25/30/35

Decreased Cooldown from 18s to 16s

Decreased Mana Cost from 65/75/85/95/105 to 50/60/70/80/90

SEARING PAIN

Decreased Magical Power Scaling from 115% to 110%

Added a new damage component that deals True Damage equal to 5% of the target’s max HP to enemy god

CONVICTION

Decreased Healing from 50/75/100/125/150 to 30/50/70/90/110

This ability now applies the 1s Flat CDR effect on allied gods healed

TAOLU ASSAULT

Increased Max Stacks from 3 to 4

TERRA

MONOLITH

Decreased Heal Per Tick from 3/6/9/12/15 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 2/4/6/8/10

This ability now provides 10/15/20/25/30 Protections while inside this area

HORUS

RESOLUTE

Increased Protections per Stack from 1.5 to 2.5

Decreased Heal per Stack from 2 + 0.75 per Level to 1 + 0.6 per Level

PROTECTOR’S SURGE

Decreased Heal from 70/115/160/205/250 (+10% of your Physical Power) to 40/70/100/130/160

Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 10s

Decreased Mana Cost from 65 to 45

CONSECRATION

Decreased Heal per Tick from 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 10/15/20/25/30

CUPID

SHARE THE LOVE

Decreased Heal per Heart from 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% of your Physical Power) to 25/50/75/100/125

Cupid now gains a passive stack whenever he or an ally picks up a heart from this ability

Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s

BARON SAMEDI

CONSIGN SPIRITS

Decreased Flat Heal from 40/65/90/115/140 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 30/55/80/105/130

Decreased Missing Health Heal from 7.5% to 5%

This ability now applies slow immunity for the buff duration Instead of just slow cleanse



ESET

DISPEL MAGIC

Decreased Cooldown from 16 to 14

CIRCLE OF PROTECTION

Increased Damage Mitigation from 25% to 30%

Decreased Healing from 90/115/140/165/190 (+25% of your Magical Power) to 75/110/145/180/215 180/259/350/454/570 (+50%/56.25%/62.5%/69%/75% of your Magical Power) to 150/248/363/495/645



ARTIO

ENERGY SURGE (MAUL PREY)

Decreased Heal from 60/80/100/120/140 (+20% of your Magical Power) to 40/55/70/85/10

ENTANGLING VINES (FEROCIOUS ROAR)

Increased Druid Power Debuff from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% to 9/10.5/12/13.5/15%

LIFE TAP (HEAVY CHARGE)

Decreased Heal Per Hit from 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% of your Magical Power) to 6/10/14/18/22

HEAVY CHARGE (LIFE TAP)

Increased Bear Slow from 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% to 30%

SHAPESHIFT

Increased Movement Speed Per Stack from 1/1/2/2/3% to 1/1.5/2/2.5/3%

CTHULHU

SANITY BREAK

Increased Attack Speed Slow from 10/15/20/25/30% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

TRANSFUSE

Decreased Self damage of this ability from 6% to 4% of Max. Health

Decreased Ally Healing from 8/9/10/11/12% Max. Health to 5/6/7/8/9% Max Health

Note the reduced healing while Cthulhu is below 20% Health

NON-TEAM HEALER GOD BALANCE

A huge amount of SMITE gods have some form of self healing – so this was a huge balance pass

Certain gods who are already performing well had their healing nerfed and no other changes to compensate – Martichoras, Mage ADCs, and Ao Kuang for example.

The rest of the gods received buffs to mitigate or overshadow their self-healing nerfs. Some of them are especially spicy!

Gods with HP5 style effects were not included, such as Ares and Xing Tian

The base Healing Reduction on god abilities has been decreased from 50% to 40%, these gods are listed below

The notable exceptions to this are Ah Puch and Cerberus, who are keeping their current Healing Reduction amounts to highlight their counter pick ability

Also Osiris, Serqet, and Odin will retain their ability to “Prevent All Healing” on their ultimate abilities.

ACHILLES

GIFT OF THE GODS

Increased Protection bonus per level from 1.5 to 2

Increased Physical Power bonus per level from 1.5 to 2

Revert

RADIANT GLORY

Decreased heal effect from 20/23/26/29/32 (+10% of your Physical Power) to 15/18/21/24/27

AH MUZEN CAB

GENERAL

Increased HP per level from 77 to 82

Increased Basic attack power per level from 2.2 to 2.5

ADDED

Now AMC gains 20/25/30/35/40 HP5 while in the Hive area

AH PUCH

HOLLOW GROUND

Decreased maximum Health restoration from 7% to 5%

AMATERASU

DIVINE PRESENCE

Increased Benevolence Aura MS from 5/9/13/17/21% to 9/12/15/18/21%

Decreased Heal Per Tick from 15/25/35/45/55 (+5% of your Physical Power) to 10/18/26/34/42

SORROW

Decreased Healing Increase per stack from 33% to 20%

PLAGUE OF LOCUSTS

Anubis can now move at 50% speed while using this ability

This ability now deals damage every 0.25s instead of 0.5s

Decreased Damage per Tick from 35/50/65/80/95 (+40% of your Magical Power) to 18/26/34/42/50 (+20% of your Magical Power)

AO KUANG

DRAGON KING’S SWORD

Decreased maximum Health Heal from 5% to 3%

BABA YAGA

VENOMOUS BITE

The debuff from this ability now applies 40% Healing reduction for the duration

Decreased Healing per Tick from 8/16/24/32/40 (+8% of your Physical Power) to 8/15/22/29/36

COCOON

Targets successfully stunned by Cocoon also have their active cooldowns increased by 2s flat (anti-CDR)

Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s

BABA YAGA

BABA’S BREW

Decreased Cooldown from 12 to 10

Decreased Mana Cost from 60/65/70/75/80 to 60

CREEPING CABIN

Decreased Heal Per Tick from 0.8% max health to 0.6%

BACCHUS

BELCH OF THE GODS

Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%

CHUG

Decreased Healing from 0/30/40/50/60/70 (+15% of your Magical Power) to 0/22/29/36/43/50

BAKASURA

TAKE DOWN

The debuff from this ability now applies 40% Healing reduction for the duration

EAT MINION

Decreased Healing from 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% of your Physical Power) to 60/115/170/225/280

Cooldown decreased from 15s to 8s

BASTET

NIGHTSTALKER

Decreased Lifesteal and Ability Lifesteal gained from 5% + 0.5% per level against gods, 0.15% per level against minions to 4% + 0.4% per level against gods, 0.1% per level against minions

POUNCE

Increased Damage from 80/135/190/245/300 to 95/150/205/260/315

BELLONA

SCOURGE

Decreased Healing from 25/30/35/40/45 to 16/20/24/28/32

SHIELD BASH

Increased Damage from 80/120/160/200/240 to 90/130/170/210/250

Increased Slow from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 20% at all ranks

CAMAZOTZ

ESSENCE DRINKER

Decreased Heal per drink from 2% Max Health to 1%

Decreased Essence Drinker Buff from 6% Physical Lifesteal and Increased Healing to 3%

Note this is extra compared to the normal 30%

SCREECH

Increased Damage from 90/135/180/225/270 (+80% of your Physical Power) to 100/145/190/235/280 (+85% of your Physical Power)

Increased Echo Buff from 10/15/20/25/30 Physical Power to 15/20/25/30/35

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s

VAMPIRE BATS

Decreased Heal from 20 (+100% of your Physical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100

Decreased Buff per Stack from 3% Physical Lifesteal and Increased Healing to 2%

Now provides anti-heal effect

DEVOUR

Decreased Heal Per Hit from 8/14/20/26/32 (+25% of your Physical Power) to 10/20/30/40/50

Decreased Cooldown from 17/16.5/16/15.5/15s to 15s

CERBERUS

SPIRIT OF DEATH

Increased Healing reduction from 30% to 40%

Increased Healing stolen from 50% to 80%

PARALYZING SPIT

Increased Stun Duration from 1/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8s to 1.4/1.5/1.6/1.7/1.8s

Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s

SOUL EXPULSION

Heal per Minion: 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% of your Magical Power) to 12/19/26/33/40

Heal per God: 40/65/90/115/140 (+25% of your Magical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100

Decreased Soul Health from 60/100/140/180/220 to 50/75/100/125/150

CERNUNNOS

SHIFTER OF SEASONS

Decreased Spring Growth Physical Lifesteal from 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% to 4/5.5/7/8.5/10%

Increased Summer Heat Physical Power bonus from 7% to 8%

Increased Autumn Decay debuff duration from 7s to 10s

Increased Winter Chill Slow duration from 1s to 1.4s

Increased Winter Chill Slow from 7/9/11/13/15% to 9/10.5/12/13.5/15%

CHAAC

RAIN DANCE

Decreased Healing from 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of your Physical Power) every 0.5s to 8/13/18/23/28 every 0.5s

Increased Attack Speed Reduction from 5/10/15/20/25% to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25%

STORM CALL

Increased Damage from 250/300/350/400/450 to 300/350/400/450/500

CHIRON

HERBAL MEDICINE

Decreased Healing Per Consumed Stack from 30 + 5 per god level over 5s to 20 + 3.5 per god level

Increased base Physical Power from 5 to 10

Increased base Magical Power from 10 to 15

MASTERFUL SHOT

Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 15s

CHRONOS

ACCELERATE

Decreased Section I Heal from 1.5% Max Health Per Second to 1% Max Health Per Second

CU CHULAINN

BARBED SPEAR

Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%

DANZABUROU

FOOL’S GOLD

Increased base damage from 85/130/175/220/265 to 95/140/185/230/275 This affects multi hit



ALLURING SPIRITS

Decreased Healing from 30/50/70/90/110 (+20% of your Physical Power) to 20/40/60/80/100

TANUKI TRICKERY

Increased Field Movement Speed from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 20%

Increased Leaf Movement Speed from 20/25/30/35/40% to 30/32.5/35/37.5/40%

ERLANG SHEN

SPOT WEAKNESS

Decreased Lifesteal from 4/8/12/16/20% to 3/6/9/12/15%

Increased Damage Reduction per stack from 3/4/5/6/7% to 5/5.5/6/6.5/7%

9 TURNS BLESSING

Decreased Heal from 150/225/300/375/450 (+15% of your Maximum Health) to 100/150/200/250/300 (+12% of your Maximum Health)

Increased Damage Mitigation from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 25%

Increased Taunt Duration from 1.2s to 1.5s

FAFNIR

ENDLESS GREED

Increased Bonus Protection cap from 25 to 35

COERCE / DRAGON COERCE

Increased Attack Speed Buff from 10/15/20/25/30% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

Decreased Self Heal from 50/70/90/110/130 (+30% of your Magical Power) to 35/50/65/80/95

FENRIR

SEETHING HOWL

Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 35% to 20%

FREYA

BRISINGAMEN’S BLESSING

Decreased Lifesteal from 10% + 0.25% per Level to 7% + 0.2%

GILGAMESH

GENERAL

Increased Basic Attack Power from 34 to 39

HERO’S ADVANCE

Decreased lifesteal from 10% to 7% Decreased bonus Lifesteal from 15% of Gilgamesh’s highest Protection to 10% Allies who enter the beacon will gain bonus Lifesteal, boosted by 15% of Gilgamesh’s highest Protection. Allies will be granted up to 58.75% lifesteal if Gilgamesh has 325 of either type of protections



WINDS OF SHAMASH

Decreased Cooldown from 110 to 100s

HADES

DEVOUR SOULS

Decreased Detonated Healing from 25/35/45/55/65 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 20/35/50/65/80

PILLAR OF AGONY

Increased Cooldown reduction per hit from 0.2s to 0.4s

HERCULES

DRIVING STRIKE

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 11s

Decreased Mana Cost from 60/65/70/75/80 to 50/55/60/65/70

EARTHBREAKER

Decreased Cooldown from 13/12.5/12/11.5/11s to 11s

Decreased Mana Cost from 60/65/70/75/80 to 50/55/60/65/70

MITIGATE WOUNDS

Decreased Initial Heal from 60/100/140/180/220 to 45/75/105/135/165

Decreased Damage Returned as Healing from 30/40/50/60/70% to 20/28/36/44/52%

KALI

MARKED FOR DEATH

Decreased Heal on Kill from 60% to 40%

Decreased Heal on Assist from 20% to 15%

NIMBLE STRIKE

Increased Damage from 70/120/170/220/270 to 85/135/185/235/285

Decreased Heal from 20% of target’s missing Health to 15%

LASH

Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 10/15/20/25/30% to 8/11/14/17/20%

INCENSE

Increased Stun Duration from 1 to 1.2s

Decreased Cooldown from 18s to 15s

DESTRUCTION

Increased Damage from 25/30/35/40/45 (+5% of your Physical Power) every 0.5s to 30/35/40/45/50 (+8% of your Physical Power)

MARTICHORAS

MONSTROSITY

Decreased Physical Lifesteal and Physical Ability Lifesteal from 1% each to 0.7% each

POISONED BARB

Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%

MEDUSA

ACID SPRAY

Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%

MORGAN LE FAY

SIGIL MASTERY

Decreased Cooldown from 12 to 11

DRAGONFLIGHT

Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

CONSUMING POWER

Decreased Missing Health Heal from 6/7/8/9/10% to 4.5/5/5.5/6/6.5%

MULAN

CROSS STRIKE

Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

SPEAR THRUST

Increased Slow from 20% to 25%

Decreased Heal from 15/30/45/60/75 (+10% of your Physical Power) to 12/23/34/45/56

NE ZHA

FLAMING SPEAR

Decreased Heal from 2/4/6/8/10 (+5% of your Physical Power) to 2/4.5/7/9.5/12 per stack

Increased AS from 15/25/35/45/55% to 25/32.5/40/47.5/55%

Increased Critical Strike Chance from 15% to 20%

NEITH

GENERAL

Increased Base HP from 609 to 640

SPIRIT ARROW

Increased Root duration from 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2s to 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2s

UNRAVEL

Decreased Healing from 20/35/50/65/80 (+15% of your Physical Power) to 15/30/45/60/75

Decreased Weave Heal from 40/70/100/130/160 (+30% of your Physical Power) to 30/60/90/120/150

BACK FLIP

Increased Slow from 25% to 30%

NEMESIS

SLICE AND DICE

Increased base damage from 45/75/105/135/165 to 50/80/110/140/170

RETRIBUTION

Decreased Healing from 100% of damage received to 70%

Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s

NIKE

REND

Increased Protections Shred from 4/8/12/16/20 to 8/12/16/20/24

BARRIER FORMATION

Decreased Cooldown from 15/14.5/14/13.5/13s to 13s

SENTINEL OF ZEUS

Increased base Damage from 100/165/230/295/360 to 200/250/300/350/400

ODIN

RAVEN SHOUT

Decreased Cooldown from 16/15/14/13/12s to 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s

PELE

EVERLASTING FLAME

Increased Power from 5 + 1 per level to 10 + 1.5 per level

Decreased Lifesteal from 40% to 30%

Decreased Ability Lifesteal from 15% to 10%

PERSEPHONE

HARVEST

Decreased Heal from 22/29/36/43/50 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 18/30/42/54/66

Decreased Cooldown from 15 to 13

GRASP OF DEATH

Increased Damage scaling from 75% to 85%

RATATOSKR

LIVELY ACORN

Increased Physical Power from 10 to 15

Decreased Health restore from 3% of Maximum Health to 2%

EVERGREEN ACORN

Increased Physical Power from 35 to 40

Decreased Health restore from 7% of Maximum Health to 5%

THICKBARK ACORN

Increased Physical Power from 35 to 40

Decreased Health restore from 3% of Maximum Health to 2%

BRISTLEBUSH ACORN

Increased Physical Power from 45 to 50

Decreased Lifesteal from 20% to 15%

ACORN BLAST

Increased Damage Per Acorn from 50/70/90/110/130 (+40% of your Physical Power) 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% of your Physical Power)

Increased Damage reduction from multiple acorns from 25% to 40%

Decreased reduction floor from 25% to 20%

Decreased Cooldown from 14/13.5/13/12.5/12 to 12s

RAVANA

OVERHEAD KICK

Decreased Cooldown from 18/17/16/15/14s to 16/15.5/15/14.5/14

10-HAND SHADOW FIST

Decreased Healing from 10/25/40/55/70 to 6/17/28/39/50

SET

SANDSTORM

Increased Damage Reduction from 10% to 15%

Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s

KINGSLAYER

Decreased Heal from 35/45/55/65/75 (+25% of your Physical Power) to 25/40/55/70/85

Increased Movement Speed from 25% to 30%

SHIVA

SAMSARA

Increased Bliss base HP5/MP5 Buff Aura from 4 to 8

Increased Destruction base HP5/MP5 Debuff Aura from 2 to 4

DAMARU’S TEMPO

Decreased Cooldown from 14 to 13s

SHIVA TANDAVA

Increased Mana Restore from 10% to 15%

Decreased Healing from 80/100/120/140/160 (+10% of your Physical power) to 55/70/85/100/115

This affects Amplify Healing and Amplify boosted Healing

SOBEK

TAIL WHIP

Increased damage from 80/125/170/215/260 to 90/135/180/225/270

Decreased Cooldown from 14 to 13s

SICKENING STRIKE

Decreased Heal from 30/40/50/60/70 (+10% of your Magical Power) to 22/29/36/43/50

Decreased Healing Reduction from 50% to 40%

SOL

RADIANCE

Decreased Heal from 25% of missing Health over 5s to 18% 5% per tick to 3.6%





SUN WUKONG

MASTER’S WILL

Increased Attack Speed Debuff from 25% to 35%

72 TRANSFORMATIONS

Decreased Cooldown from 18/17/16/15/14 to 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s

SOMERSAULT CLOUD

Decreased Healing from 5% per second for 5s to 3.5%

SURTR

OBSIDIAN FLESH

Decreased Heal per tick from 1% to 0.6%

THANATOS

GENERAL

Decreased Health cost from abilities from 5% to 4% Ulti – 10% to 8%



HARVESTER OF SOULS

Decreased HP Restore (Gods) from 20% of target’s max HP to 15%

Decreased HP Restore (Minions) from 10% of target’s max HP to 7%

DEATH SCYTHE

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s

Decreased Healing from 75% of damage dealt to 50%

SOUL REAP

Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s

HOVERING DEATH

Increased base Damage from 90/125/160/195/230 to 110/145/180/215/250

Increased Stun Duration from 1s to 1.5s

TIAMAT

DEATH BEGETS LIFE

Decreased Large heal from 30 + 6 per level to 20 + 4.5 per level

Decreased Small heal from 5 + 0.5 per level to 4 + 0.3 per level

TSUKUYOMI

KUSARIGAMA

Increased Swing Damage from 30/55/80/105/130 (+35% of your Physical Power) to 35/60/85/110/135 (+40% of your Physical Power) This happens twice



SHINGETSU & MANGETSU

Decreased Heal from 2 (+15% of your Physical Power) to 4 + 1 Per level

TYR

CHANGE STANCE

Decreased Cooldown from 12/12/11/11/10s to 10s

POWER CLEAVE

Decreased Healing from 20/45/70/95/120 (+20% of your Physical Power) to 15/35/55/75/95

ULLR

EXPOSE WEAKNESS

Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s

HAIL OF ARROWS

Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 14s

WIELD AXES (WIELD BOW)

Decreased Physical Lifesteal (Axe) from 10/15/20/25/30% to 8/11/14/17/20%

VAMANA

GENERAL

Increased Base Attack Speed from 0.9 to 1

SLEEPING GIANT

Increased Physical Protection Conversion from 20% to 25%

Increased Attack Speed Conversion from 10% to 15%

COLOSSAL FURY

Increased Protections gained from 15/20/25/30/35 to 25/30/35/40/45

Increased Power from 40/55/70/85/100 to 60/70/80/90/100

Decreased Physical Lifesteal from 30% to 25%

ZHONG KUI

EXORCISM

Decreased Heal from 20/35/50/65/80 (+20% of your Magical Power) to 15/40/65/90/115

BOOK OF DEMONS